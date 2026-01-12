Specialty Food Association Announces SenseMaxxing as Trend of the Year Alongside Five Other Key Trends for 2026 at Winter FancyFaire*

Tapping into shifts in consumer behaviors, preferences & values, these highly-anticipated food, beverage & culinary trends act as guideposts for the year ahead

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association (SFA) today announced SenseMaxxing as the 2026 Trend of the Year at Winter FancyFaire* . SenseMaxxing is an embrace of experiential intensity, where every bite and sip cranks up the volume on sensory saturation. In the current cultural moment, when technology and AI are encroaching on our personal and professional lives, it's a reminder of our uniquely human senses – that they are precious, powerful, and worth leaning into. SenseMaxxing says goodbye, boring beige and hello, full-on feeling.

"The Specialty Food Association is proud to be a leader in identifying and exploring the trends that will be shaping the food industry in 2026," says Leana Salamah, SVP of Marketing & Communications at SFA. "With these trends in mind, our community will have an advantage in reaching and engaging today's consumers, knowing these will be some of the biggest drivers for shopper purchase decisions across retail and foodservice."

SFA experts also compiled five additional key trends that will guide the food and beverage industry in the year ahead, including Rooted Rituals, Honest Processing, The Appetite Reset, Shelf-Stable Chic, and The Promiscuous Palate.

"We spend twelve hours a day touching smooth, one-dimensional glass," says Kevin Ryan, Founder & CEO of Malachite Strategy and SFA trend partner. "These trends show how much our current culture is craving an element of humanity in a world driven by technology. SenseMaxxing is the consumer's quiet rebellion against sameness. From texture and flavor to visual brightness, SenseMaxxing will be one of the key ways products and brands differentiate in 2026."

Read on to find out more about this year's top food and beverage consumer trends, including the Trend of the Year and five other pivotal shifts in how consumers are eating and shopping the aisles in 2026.

Trend of the Year - SenseMaxxing

Digital overstimulation and the increasing omnipresence of AI have rewired consumer expectations, and food is no exception. But humans still have the edge over digital footprints and AI capabilities, particularly in sensorial experiences. Amid the 'numbness' of modern life, consumers are demanding friction, brightness and truth, not smooth neutrality. They want experiences that make them feel alive; those that are imperfect, loud, and deeply human. If a product doesn't punch through the noise in terms of taste, texture, aroma, or make you feel something visceral, it simply won't break through in 2026.

SenseMaxxing is all about sensory saturation so intense that it verifies reality – where consumer appetites really hit their apex. It's sourness that makes us squint, crunch engineered for maximum acoustic impact, bubbly drinks that wake us up, visuals that prompt a double-take, and a multi-sensorial symphony designed to provoke a reaction and affirm the human ability to feel. Think mouth-puckering freeze-dried candy, fruit and chili chips, shatter-shell coatings, and Szechuan peppercorn chocolate.

Key 2026 Trends

Rooted Rituals: In response to the always-on, fast-paced era we live in, we're seeing the rise of food and beverages that make us feel anchored in something real, meaningful, and made with purpose. 'Ritual' means products that invite a slower pace, either in the way they're produced (patience, time, sequence, intention) or consumed (assembly, whisking, drizzling, steeping, savoring). This includes sourdough starters with feeding schedules, hot sauces labeled by fermentation date, spices that need to be toasted before using, and whisking matcha.

While "ultra-processed" has become a scarlet letter, food and beverage production processes are not the real issue. Instead, consumers are rejecting the mystery behind how foods are made. This trend redefines the line, where processing is visible but still has a definite purpose (i.e. fermentation, dehydration, freeze-drying, or cold pressed), reducing consumer apprehension and enhancing understanding of how their favorite specialty products are made. Think freshly pressed juices, cave aged cheeses, roasted almonds, and limited-ingredient lists. The Appetite Reset: A revolutionary rewiring between hunger and reward is happening among consumers. As GLP-1s have crossed over from celebrity gossip to a cultural phenomenon, millions are now eating with recalibrated hunger signals, so every bite must earn its place and offer satiation. Add to this consumers' increasingly personalized wellness habits, which are driving sustained demand for protein, fiber and other functional ingredients. Volume is out, and density is in. Products may include single-serve, protein-packed bites, savory and salty foods over sugar, and structured hydration beverages.

A revolutionary rewiring between hunger and reward is happening among consumers. As GLP-1s have crossed over from celebrity gossip to a cultural phenomenon, millions are now eating with recalibrated hunger signals, so every bite must earn its place and offer satiation. Add to this consumers' increasingly personalized wellness habits, which are driving sustained demand for protein, fiber and other functional ingredients. Volume is out, and density is in. Products may include single-serve, protein-packed bites, savory and salty foods over sugar, and structured hydration beverages. The Promiscuous Palate: For years, "authenticity" implied faithful reproduction. But today, as consumers encounter and embrace ingredients like gochujang, piri-piri, or miso, globally sourced products become beloved building blocks of snacks, meals, and drinks. Beyond "fusion," this trend is about exploration and creativity among consumers in increasingly multi-ethnic households and spaces. Products like curry ketchup, mac & cheese finished with turmeric & ginger, and kimchi-flavored cheese bridge the gap to boredom with food.

For years, "authenticity" implied faithful reproduction. But today, as consumers encounter and embrace ingredients like gochujang, piri-piri, or miso, globally sourced products become beloved building blocks of snacks, meals, and drinks. Beyond "fusion," this trend is about exploration and creativity among consumers in increasingly multi-ethnic households and spaces. Products like curry ketchup, mac & cheese finished with turmeric & ginger, and kimchi-flavored cheese bridge the gap to boredom with food. Shelf-Stable Chic: Fresh food used to be the ultimate flex, but in 2026 the new status symbol is a curated pantry. This isn't survivalism, it's intentional abundance. Your pantry is now an expression of both self and social identity, demanding elegance and beauty from the packaging and products that we curate on our shelves. Think tinned fish lined up like art books, aged vinegars displayed like wine, dried pastas in glass jars that double as décor.

For those attending Winter FancyFaire*, an early-morning 2026 Trends in Specialty Food: Presentation and Panel will be held on Monday, Jan. 12, at 9am PST at the North Star Stage, Level Two, to dive into consumer behaviors, appetites, and values that shaped the Trend of the Year and an exploration of what's to come. For more about the Specialty Food Association, please visit www.specialtyfood.com .

About Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $219-billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 4,400 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by producing events, programs, and year-round resources and education . SFA owns and operates the Summer Fancy Food Show , Winter FancyFaire* , and the sofi™ Awards , which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. SFA also produces the e-newsletter Specialty Food SmartBrief, the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions and Show reports. Find out more at Specialtyfood.com , and connect with SFA on LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , and X .

