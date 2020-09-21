Specialty Food Associations Welcomes Innovators and Buyers at Specialty Food LIVE!™

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The specialty food industry, representing nearly $150 billion in annual sales, is coming together for Specialty Food LIVE!™, the first virtual marketplace event for the industry. Hosted by the Specialty Food Association (SFA), a not-for-profit association with more than 3,800 members, the event features hundreds of SFA member companies exhibiting the latest and greatest in specialty foods.

"Specialty Food LIVE! is the first industry event since our January Winter Fancy Food Show," said Leo Squatrito, VP, Member Development & Outreach. "We're thrilled to introduce this new platform to our members and buyers and help them build relationships and do business. This marks a great new way to connect our SFA maker members with both buyers and preferred industry service providers and we're excited to host this new industry event."

Specialty Food LIVE! is a marketplace where SFA members can showcase their products and connect with buyers from across all channels, all while in the comfort of their own homes.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Education Sessions: A full program of workshops and business-building seminars to help startups, established manufacturers, and buyers with all levels of expertise succeed in the ever-changing marketplace. Full Schedule .

A full program of workshops and business-building seminars to help startups, established manufacturers, and buyers with all levels of expertise succeed in the ever-changing marketplace. sofi™ Awards Product of the Year Announcement: Established in 1972, the sofi Awards advance culinary excellence and creativity worldwide by recognizing the outstanding work of SFA member companies. The 2020 sofi Awards produced 139 winners in the Gold, Silver, Bronze, and New Product categories. The winner of the Product of Year will be announced on Monday evening, just prior to the evening event.

Established in 1972, the advance culinary excellence and creativity worldwide by recognizing the outstanding work of SFA member companies. The 2020 sofi Awards produced 139 winners in the Gold, Silver, Bronze, and New Product categories. The winner of the Product of Year will be announced on Monday evening, just prior to the evening event. Virtual Tasting Experience: To inject a live element into their debut virtual event, SF Live! includes a concurrent product tasting. Three times a day, makers will present their great new products to buyers who will be tasting the products right from the comfort of their homes, as the makers simultaneously explain via Zoom.

To inject a live element into their debut virtual event, SF Live! includes a concurrent product tasting. Three times a day, makers will present their great new products to buyers who will be tasting the products right from the comfort of their homes, as the makers simultaneously explain via Zoom. Specialty Food Search Capability: With more than 5,000 specialty food products at their fingertips, buyers will easily be able to find exactly what they're looking for by leveraging the event's robust search capability, with endless ways to filter, select and search for products.

With more than 5,000 specialty food products at their fingertips, buyers will easily be able to find exactly what they're looking for by leveraging the event's robust search capability, with endless ways to filter, select and search for products. Evening Events:

Mixology Monday: Cocktail Kick-Off with Top Mixologist Mia Mastroianni (as seen on Bar Rescue), Monday, 6 -7 pm ET



Wine Down Wednesday: With Sommelier Amanda McCrossin, Wednesday, 6 - 7 pm ET

The SFA Trendspotter Panel: Scouting the virtual event in search of the latest innovations will be the SFA Trendspotter Panel. Trends will be released in mid-October.

Specialty Food LIVE! is a trade-only event. It requires verification of industry-affiliation at registration. For more information please visit Specialty Food LIVE! .

About the Specialty Food Association

Founded in 1952 in New York City, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) is the leading advocate for the $148.7 billion specialty food industry. Representing makers, importers, entrepreneurs, retailers, distributors and others in the trade, the SFA aims to champion, nurture and connect its members to deliver traditional and innovative new products to consumers that expand consumption of specialty foods. With over 3,800 member companies, the Association helps its members through providing information, research, educational events, and celebrating the industry through its awards programs. The SFA is known for hosting the Winter and Summer Fancy Food Shows, and presents the sofi™ Awards honoring excellence in specialty food. Learn more at specialtyfood.com.

