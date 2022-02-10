Specialty Food Ingredients Market - 28% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Nutraceutical Ingredients Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Demand for specialty food ingredients in food processing industries to drive growth

The key factors driving the global specialty food ingredients market growth is the demand for specialty food ingredients in the food processing industries. With the rise in demand for convenience, ready-to-eat, and packaged foods, the demand for specialty food ingredients has also increased. While specialty food ingredients like preservatives and enzymes are used to increase the shelf life of food products, ingredients like color, flavors, starches, and others constitute the basic requirements for preparing processed food products. Yeast and other microbial cultures are highly used in the preparation of bakery products. The food processing industry is expanding owing to several factors like better economic conditions, an increase in demand for convenience foods, and others. Such factors are expected to boost the demand for specialty food ingredients across different application segments, which will positively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Segmentation Analysis & Revenue Generating Segment

This market research report segments the specialty food ingredients market by Product (Nutraceutical Ingredients, Flavors, Specialty starches, Acidulants, and Others), Application (Bakery and confectionery, Beverages, Sauces and condiments, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).



The specialty food ingredients market share growth by the nutraceutical ingredients segment will be significant for revenue generation. The high demand for nutraceutical ingredients from a number of end-user industries, particularly food and beverage, owing to their health benefits, which aid in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of several chronic diseases such as obesity, cancer, high blood pressure, and diabetes will facilitate the growth in this segment.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Specialty Food Ingredients Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.60% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 41.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.60 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 28% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding AS, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Givaudan SA, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Sensient Technologies Corp., and Tate and Lyle Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

