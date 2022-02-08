Specialty PACS Market to Reach $4.48 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 5.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Specialty PACS Market by Type (Radiology PACS, Orthopedics PACS, Oncology PACS, Pathology PACS, Endoscopy PACS, Women's Health PACS), Deployment Model (On-Premises Specialty PACS And Cloud-Based Specialty PACS), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global specialty PACS industry generated $2.68 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $4.48 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Report Summary- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10827

Major determinants of the market growth

Surge in investments in medical imaging, increase in use of imaging equipment, and rise in the geriatric population have boosted the growth of the global specialty PACS market. However, rise in cost of treatment and low awareness about the technology hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in imaging solutions are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 outbreak Analysis (Pre and Post)

The Covid-19 pandemic affected the pharmaceutical sectors drastically. The supply chain was disrupted and the demand for specialty PACS devices was reduced.

The outbreak forced major manufacturing companies to close their facility entirely or run at a limited capacity, which negatively affected the business.

The limitation on import & export of raw materials & finished goodws and disturbance in production negatively affected the market. Moreover, increase in number of healthcare professionals falling ill in the pandemic and lockdown led to short supply of specialty PACS devices.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Specialty PACS Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10827?reqfor=covid

The ophthalmology PACS segment to showcase the highest CAGR through 2030

Based on type, the ophthalmology PACS segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, due to prevalence of chronic diseases and surge in investment in medical imaging. However, the radiology PACS segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global specialty PACS market share in 2020. This is due to rise in the geriatric population and growth in medical imaging volumes.

The hospitals and clinics segment to register the highest CAGR by 2030

Based on end user, the hospitals and clinics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The segment dominated in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global specialty PACS market share in 2020, due to surge in the number of hospitals in both developed and developing countries and increase in the number of hospital visits for diagnosis and treatment of disease. The research also analyzes the segments including ambulatory surgery centers and others.

Want to Purchase Full Report? https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10827

North America held the largest share

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global specialty PACS market. This is due to rise in demand for PACS systems and availability of advanced healthcare facilities with trained medical professionals. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Key Players in the Industry

Canon Inc. (Canon Medical System Corporation)

INC Escalon Medical Corp.

EyePACS, LLC

IBM Corporation

INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

McKesson Corporation

Novarad

Onex Corporation (Carestream Health)

Siemens AG

Official Press Release: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/specialty-pacs-market.html

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Hysteroscope Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Interventional Oncology Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Intraosseous Infusion Device Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Orthopedic Consumables Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research