Specialty Program Group Launches SPG Transportation, Consolidating Leading Transportation Brands Under SPG Banner

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG), a leading operator of specialty insurance distribution, underwriting, and consulting businesses, is consolidating its transportation businesses under a single platform: SPG Transportation.

This strategic brand consolidation reflects SPG's continued evolution from a network of specialty brands to a national specialty platform – one that is focused on clarity, scale, and long-term growth for its brokers, carriers, and customers.

Avant Brokerage, Avant Underwriters, BizCHOICE Transportation and MOVER'S CHOICE will now operate as a unified platform – SPG Transportation. SPG Transportation combines trusted expertise, strong carrier partnerships, and specialty market access, now amplified by scale, shared knowledge, and seamless support to serve trucking, last mile delivery, and moving and storage risks. SPG Transportation will be led by Scott Hendricks, CEO, and Clayton Cavell, President.

"SPG Transportation represents a natural next step in how we continue to build and scale Specialty Program Group," said Chris Treanor, CEO and President of Specialty Program Group. "By bringing our transportation businesses together under a single platform, we're creating greater clarity in the market, strengthening collaboration across teams, and making it easier for brokers and carriers to access the depth of expertise and solutions SPG offers. This alignment positions SPG Transportation for long-term growth while preserving the specialized knowledge our partners and customers value."

"We're thrilled to bring the combined strength of the SPG Transportation brand to the market, reflecting our 50+ years of unmatched industry expertise, comprehensive product offerings, and unified distribution strategy. To ensure continuity for brokers and customers, all existing relationships and teams will remain unchanged, and our legacy brands of Avant, BizCHOICE and MOVER'S CHOICE will be visible to the market through 2026," said Clayton Cavell, President of SPG Transportation.

Throughout 2026, the transportation brand websites will be integrated into the SPG website in phases; to prevent disruption, brokers, carriers and customers will continue to have access to the existing brand websites. As new operational processes are introduced in phased rollouts across SPG Transportation, updates will be communicated in advance to all involved parties.

About Specialty Program Group LLC

Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG) is a leading specialty platform headquartered in Chicago, IL, with a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance operations spanning underwriting management, digital solutions, wholesale and specialty retail brokerage, and insurance services. SPG has a track record of scaling industry leading businesses by providing access to business resources, technology and process efficiency, capital and investment, deep carrier relationships, and a broad distribution network. Visit specialtyprogramgroup.com to learn more about how SPG can help you scale your specialty business.

