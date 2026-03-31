Specialty Program Group Launches SPG Life & Annuity, Unifying Its Life and Annuity Distribution Under One Platform

CHICAGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG), a leading operator of specialty insurance distribution, underwriting, and consulting businesses, announced the launch of SPG Life & Annuity, consolidating its life insurance and annuity distribution businesses under a unified national platform.

This move further strengthens SPG's fully integrated specialty platform focused on clarity, scale, and long-term growth for financial advisors, carrier partners, and customers.

AgencyONE, Brokers' Service Marketing Group (BSMG), and Business Underwriters Associates (BUA) will now operate under the unified division – SPG Life & Annuity. SPG Life & Annuity combines longstanding industry relationships, carrier partnerships, and technical expertise, now strengthened by shared resources, coordinated leadership, and national scale.

"This move isn't about changing what works, it's about strengthening it," said Chris Treanor, CEO and President of SPG. "By bringing our life and annuity businesses together under one unified platform, we are creating greater clarity in the market and expanding access to the depth of expertise and carrier relationships that define SPG. SPG Life & Annuity reflects how we continue to evolve as a fully integrated specialty platform."

Jason Lea, CEO of SPG Life & Annuity, added, "This launch is about amplifying what has already made our businesses successful, strong relationships, technical depth, and a commitment to service. By operating as one unified platform, we are better positioned to support larger cases, expand advanced market capabilities, and provide advisors with seamless access to the solutions they need."

This consolidation reflects SPG's continued transformation from a network of specialty brands into a fully integrated specialty platform, simplifying how the organization shows up in the market and expanding access to niche life and annuity solutions.

While legacy brand names will no longer operate independently, their contributions remain foundational to SPG Life & Annuity and continue to power the platform's expertise and relationships.

Get to know SPG Life & Annuity – Click Here

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About Specialty Program Group LLC

Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG) is a leading specialty platform headquartered in Chicago, IL, with a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance operations spanning underwriting management, digital solutions, wholesale and specialty retail brokerage, and insurance services. SPG has a track record of scaling industry leading businesses by providing access to business resources, technology and process efficiency, capital and investment, deep carrier relationships, and a broad distribution network. Visit specialtyprogramgroup.com to learn more about how SPG can help you scale your specialty business.

About SPG Life & Annuity

SPG Life & Annuity is the life insurance and annuity distribution platform of Specialty Program Group. Bringing together AgencyONE, Brokers' Service Marketing Group, and Business Underwriters Associates under one unified brand, SPG Life & Annuity provides advisors and financial professionals with access to national carrier relationships, advanced underwriting expertise, case design support, and comprehensive brokerage solutions. Powered by SPG's scale and infrastructure, the platform is designed to simplify distribution, strengthen partnerships, and deliver smarter solutions across complex life and annuity markets.

CONTACT:

SPG Media: Lea Prses

[email protected]

SOURCE Specialty Program Group