Specialty1 Partners Continues to Accelerate Growth Through Its Industry-Leading Joint Venture Model

Specialty 1 Partners

Feb 03, 2026, 15:23 ET

HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty1 Partners (S1P), the nation's fastest growing specialty dental partnership platform supporting Endodontists, Periodontists, and Oral Surgeon practices and specialists, announce an expanded initiative that accelerates associate to partner growth and opportunity for such specialists and practices. The announced supported program fuels network expansion through the Specialty1 Partners' industry-leading, successful joint venture model.

One of the most recent associate to partner transitions occurred at West Shore Oral Surgery, LLC in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania where Dr. Danielle I. Holland, DMD was elevated into ownership through the joint venture framework following the acquisition and integration of a retiring doctor's practice.

"Designed to empower specialists with true equity ownership and clinical autonomy, our JV model reflects Specialty1 Partners' commitment to leading the industry through innovation and continuously finding better ways to support our doctors. By providing the structure, resources, and strategic partnership needed to scale new practice locations, we help practices and associates turn their growth goals into reality." - Dr. Daryl Dudum, Co-CEO, Specialty1 Partners

"This opportunity didn't just change how I practice — it changed my career trajectory. I now get to lead, build relationships, and grow something that reflects my clinical philosophy and patient values." - Dr. Danielle I. Holland, DMD, Partner, Westshore Oral Surgery

Specialty1 Partners continues to advance expansion opportunities across the country. This momentum reflects the organization's long-term commitment to building scalable, doctor-led platforms that shape the future of specialty dentistry.

About Specialty1 Partners

Specialty1 Partners is the leading specialty partnership organization for dental specialty practices, offering comprehensive services in billing, HR, IT, business analytics, procurement, credentialing, marketing, training, compliance, and more. Founded by doctors, the company combines clinical insight with deep operational expertise to help practices thrive while preserving clinical autonomy.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Specialty1 Partners has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for four consecutive years, ranking among the fastest-growing healthcare companies in the nation.

Better Care. Better Business. Better Oral Health.

