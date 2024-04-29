SPECIFIED TECHNOLOGIES ADDS NEW MEMBER TO EZ PATH FAMILY

SOMERVILLE, N.J., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Specified Technologies is thrilled to announce a new addition to the EZ Path family, the brand new 6" x 24" Cable Tray Retrofit Device.

Specified Technologies announces a new addition to the EZ Path family! Post this 24 inch EZ Path® Cable Tray from Specified Technologies EZ Path® 24 inch cable tray device from Specified Technologies

Available with either slim mounting frames or mounting plates for oversized hole-in-wall applications, the EZ Path Cable Tray Retrofit Device is designed to address existing non-compliant tray penetrations in fire-rated wall assemblies. The EZ Path Cable Tray Retrofit Device quickly restores compliance for cable tray penetrations loaded with up to 100% visual fill of cables. The device features a built-in fire and smoke-sealing system that installs around cable trays and fastens to the barrier surface. This new device fits a variety of cable tray styles and joins STI's other EZ Path Cable Tray Retrofit offerings to accommodate cable tray widths from 12" through 24".

Specified Technologies (STI) documentation for the new EZ Path Cable Tray Retrofit Device is available in the following location: EZ Path Cable Tray Retrofit Device | STI Firestop.

"Specified Technologies is thrilled to introduce a new arrival to our EZ Path family. Customers have been asking for a device to fit 24" cable tray widths and STI is happy to deliver a device that lives up to the high standards established with the EZ Path brand. At STI, we pride ourselves on listening to our customers and feel that the team has, once again, delivered a new electronic pathway device the marketplace will be excited to use for restoring compliance in existing penetrations," says STI's Product Manager, Stephen Bennett.

Specified Technologies promotes life and building safety by developing innovative fire protection systems and accompanying digital tools that help stop the spread of fire, smoke, and hot gases. Our SpecSeal® and EZ Path® product lines are engineered for easy installation and deliver powerful performance, often resulting in lower installed costs. Since firestopping is our only business, we concentrate all our resources on providing the highest quality, fully tested, innovative firestopping solutions.

