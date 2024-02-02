SPECIFIED TECHNOLOGIES INC. LAUNCHES COMPLETELY REDESIGNED CAST-IN DEVICE FOR CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

SOMERVILLE, N.J., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Specified Technologies Inc. (STI), a leading firestop, smoke, and sound building products manufacturer, has announced the launch of their all-new, Made in the USA, SpecSeal Cast-In Firestop Device (CID).

Inside of new SpecSeal CID NEW SpecSeal CID from Specified Trechnologies Sizes of new CID from Specified Technologies

CIDs are engineered for use in concrete floors to form firestopped openings for various through-penetrating items. The reimagined SpecSeal Cast-In-Device is a sleeve, a firestop, and a watertight seal rolled into a single device. Constructed with ABS plastic and polypropylene, the new SpecSeal CID is rugged, rigid, and durable. The device is bi-directional, allowing for the installation of plastic or metal pipes, cables, or insulated pipes from either the top or bottom side of the floor.

Designed with efficiency in mind, the SpecSeal CID extension features adjustable pins to easily set the device height to depth of pour from 8" through 36". In addition, this updated version of the CID includes a W-rating that provides end users with maximum protection against water damage. Why does this matter? W ratings aren't just to provide protection against weather events in unenclosed sites. They provide essential protection in the case of a burst pipe by sealing water leakage, keeping the floors below dry. Every building is susceptible to a burst pipe and thus every CID should have a W rating.

"The most exciting part of the SpecSeal CID is all the improvements we have made compared to our original device. The new device is sturdier and more rugged than ever. We also added a watertight seal, an easy-to-adjust mechanism for concrete height variance, and made installation bi-directional for both floor and ceiling penetrations. Even with all the feature upgrades, we are proud to say the new CID is still Made in the USA and is competitively priced in the marketplace. We do not want our customers to have to pick-and-choose features. With the SpecSeal CID, there is no more comprising: the all-in cast-in device has finally arrived," said Stephen Bennett, Product Manager at STI.

More information on Specified Technologies' new SpecSeal Cast-In-Device is available here.

