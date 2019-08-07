Speck Announces Line of Protective Cases for Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ with Microban® Antimicrobial Technology

Microban is the global leader in antimicrobial technology and when their treatment is integrated into Speck's cases it inhibits the growth of hostile bacteria that cause stains and odors. It gives consumers peace of mind that their phone case is cleaner beyond what is visible to the naked eye by targeting the invisible microbes that contaminate surfaces. Working continuously, Microban technology has been proven effective against a broad spectrum of bacteria to fight growth 24/7.

Speck's complete line of cases for Note10 and Note10+ includes:

Presidio PRO ($44.95) -- A soft-touch finish provides an enhanced look and feel.

-- A soft-touch finish provides an enhanced look and feel. Presidio GRIP ($44.95) -- Raised rubber ridges provide a confidence-boosting grip, designed for better gaming, texting, and photography.

-- Raised rubber ridges provide a confidence-boosting grip, designed for better gaming, texting, and photography. Presidio STAY CLEAR ($44.95) -- Features an innovative coating that resists UV-yellowing and discoloration caused by lotions and other oils.

-- Features an innovative coating that resists UV-yellowing and discoloration caused by lotions and other oils. Presidio V-GRIP ($44.95) -- Protective case with a clear back to show off the device, surrounded by a grippy bumper for a secure hold.

The entire Speck lineup of cases for Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ are available now at SpeckProducts.com , and at Speck's UK , France , Germany , and European sites.

About Speck

Speck creates award-winning cases designed to make an impact—and take one. Since 2001, we've been making distinctive products for the world's top smartphones, tablets, laptops, and watches. We deliver a balance of artful design and drop-tested protection, for a difference you can see and feel. Our roots are in the heart of Silicon Valley, at the intersection of design and technology, inspiring us to craft masterfully-engineered products. We believe that excellence is in the details, so our cases go beyond superior protection with beautiful design, sleek lines, and purposeful features. We create cases that enable you to go more places and enjoy more from your mobile devices. Get to know us at speckproducts.com.

