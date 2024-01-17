Speck Introduces New Line of Protective Cases for the S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra

Presidio-Perfect-Clear ($39.99): The most clear protective case Speck has ever designed. Its new materials keep the case clear longer while providing more protection and durability.

($39.99): The most clear protective case Speck has ever designed. Its new materials keep the case clear longer while providing more protection and durability. Presidio2 Grip ($39.99): The iconic, ultra-protective yet super-slim grip case is guarded with Armor Cloud™ Technology that cushions your phone like airbags. Available in black, coastal blue and charcoal.

($39.99): The iconic, ultra-protective yet super-slim grip case is guarded with Armor Cloud™ Technology that cushions your phone like airbags. Available in black, coastal blue and charcoal. Presidio Lux ($44.99): Best-selling Presidio Lux case now shines bright like a diamond with fade-resistant glitter.

The Presidio2 Grip's no-slip, inverted grip is designed to provide longevity, durability and a strong grip to enable users with more confidence when texting, talking, or taking photos. The Presidio Lux and Presidio Perfect-Clear feature Speck's clear impact technology, making the cases strong as nails. Speck's clear, phone-cushioning compound compresses on impact to protect the phone and resist damage.

In addition, Speck is also launching Balance Folio and ShieldView Glass for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ . Balance Folio has a hard outer shell that protects against drops up to 4 feet and an interior liner to protect the screen from scuffs and scratches.

All Speck cases are tested in the real world so users can feel confident their new device is protected. The raised bezel on each case provides an added edge to help protect screens from scratching and shattering if the phone falls and lands face-down. Each purchase comes with a lifetime warranty.

Speck cases are available now for the S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra, starting at $39.99 at SpeckProducts.com and select retailers.

About Speck

Since 2001, Speck has been inventing award-winning products designed to help people discover the magic in their tech devices. Each Speck accessory is created to make the devices they're designed for more fun to use and useful to own. We're located in Silicon Valley where big ideas are transformed into life-enhancing products and experiences every day. Our community and environment inspire us to "Elevate Your Tech" in the products we design, and in everything we do.

SOURCE Speck Products