Specright Collaborates with ISTA on Online Platform

Specright and ISTA will work together to create a platform that makes the testing, reporting and verification processes easier for the packaging community, facilitates testing at a higher efficiency, and provides more visibility for key stakeholders across the distribution chain. Currently, there is no method of capturing and sharing test reports online. The new ISTA platform powered by Specright will provide a central repository to digitally capture, share, and aggregate test data.

ISTA President Andrew Gruber said, "Specright is the ideal partner because of their technology background and extensive experience in the packaging industry. We are looking forward to working together to develop an innovative solution that will enable packaging professionals to save time and ultimately improve their packaging."

The ISTA platform powered by Specright will also seamlessly integrate with Specright's Packaging Platform. Customers of Specright will now be able to link packaging performance testing to the rest of their specification data – another step in the direction of centralizing all packaging-related data for a company.

Matthew Wright, Founder and CEO of Specright said, "Specright's mission has always been to eliminate the inefficiency that is so prevalent in the packaging industry. This collaboration with ISTA further empowers us to provide digital tools to enable customers to effectively take control of their data – leading to reduced failures and increased cost-savings."

About Specright

Specright is a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS software for specification data management. Whether it's packaging, formulas or other specifications, Specright helps companies reduce costs and empower efficiencies by sharing, analyzing and auditing specifications.

Specright's intelligent Specification Data Management Platform is available anytime, anywhere from any device. Founded in late 2014, Specright is privately held and headquartered in Irvine, CA. To learn more, please visit specright.com.

About ISTA

International Safe Transit Association (ISTA) is an organization focused on the specific concerns of transport packaging. ISTA is the leading industry developer of testing protocols and design standards that define how packages should perform to ensure protection of their contents during the ever-changing risks of the global distribution environment. As a nonprofit, member-driven association it sets the standards for optimizing the resources in packages that are designed to be survivable, sustainable and successful. Worldwide, ISTA is the most trusted, knowledgeable and respected authority in predictive package-performance testing helping its members develop more effective packaging.



