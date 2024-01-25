Spectaire Signs Agreement to Expand into Brazil - a Country with Over 2 Million Heavy Duty Diesel Trucks Operating

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPEC), an innovator in air quality monitoring and emissions reduction technology, today announced an extension of its' strategic distribution agreement with MLab, a partner of Namoa Digital, to bring the cutting-edge AireCore emissions measurement system to the South American trucking market.

"The continued global distribution expansion through strategic local partnerships is critical to the accelerated growth of Spectaire," said Brian Semkiw, CEO of Spectiare. He added, "Companies in South America and specifically Brazil rely on trucking as a critical service and their emissions reporting is currently a competitive disadvantage relative to operations in North America and Europe. Spectaire changes that and turns emissions into revenue for our customers."

Brazil has a national emissions crisis for the trucking industry with the enforcement of Proconve 8 which started in 2023. These standards, which are built on the Euro VI specifications, present unique challenges to countries such as Brazil. Due to the geography the average route for a commercial truck is 2,000+ km, only 12% of the roads are paved, and there are limited choices for intermodal transportation such as trains and waterways. The conditions create an almost impossible situation for Brazilian companies to compete in the ever-increasing challenge of reducing their emissions disclosures.

Based on reports from S&P Global Mobility, the distributed infrastructure of Brazil adoption of Natural Gas and Electric Trucks will continue to lag other countries. Currently of the 2.2 million heavy diesel trucks only 850 are electric or natural gas powered. By 2030 this number is projected to only grow to 1450 which hardly puts a dent into the 2.2 million on road inventory.

AireCore which allows companies to measure emissions reductions of up to 70% allows companies who have well serviced trucks to accurately represent their emissions and thus can leverage these extraordinary distances traveled and turn their emissions into a profit where today it is a competitive disadvantage.

Namoa Digital is an implementer of cutting-edge technologies to solve mission critical business problems. Located in São Paulo Brazil, and a partner of MLab, Namoa will have rights to distribute AirCore to the vast South American logistics market.

Stephan Gruner, CEO of Namoa Digital said, "AireCore is just the right product at just the right time for the South American Logistics Market. Emissions management is critical to the fleets who we would be targeting with this technology. Measurement of road emissions gives an advantage to companies who invest in their fleet, and we look forward to delivering this solution to them."

Additional Information: For more details on the Spectaire and MLab partnership and the AireCore emissions measurement technology, please visit www.spectaire.com.

About Spectaire

Spectaire (Nasdaq: SPEC) is at the forefront of air quality monitoring and emissions reduction technology. Spectaire provides innovative solutions that foster environmental sustainability and corporate responsibility.

