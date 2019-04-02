WASHINGTON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Spector--Co-Recalls-Power-Bank-Chargers-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: T119 Elf power bank chargers

Hazard: The charger can overheat while recharging, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power bank chargers and contact Spector & Co for a free replacement power bank charger and instructions for proper disposal.

Consumer Contact:

Spector & Co toll-free at 866-215-7991 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@spectorandco.com or online at www.spectorandco.com and click on Product Recall or www.spectorandco.com/recall for more information

Recall Details

Units: About 4500 (in addition, about 2,600 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves the T119 Elf power bank chargers. The portable battery-powered chargers are used for charging the battery of a mobile phone or other electronic device. The unit measures about 4 inches long by ¾ inch high by ¾ inch wide. It has a color match end with a wire key loop and the sides are either gun metal blue, black, red or gray. On the black top of the charger in white letters are "5V OUT" and "5V IN". The name and/or logo of the organization that gave away the units as a promotional item appears on the side of the power bank.

Incidents/Injuries: Spector & Co has received two reports of the power bank overheating, resulting in no property or fire damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: The power banks were given away as a free promotional item at various meetings, trade shows and industry conventions from May 2016 through January 2019.

Distributor: Spector & Co. Inc, of Champlain, N.Y.

Manufacturer: Shenzhen Casun Technology Co. Ltd., of China

Manufactured in: China

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2019/69436r-eng.php

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 19-096

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

