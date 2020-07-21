Spectra Selects ParkMobile as Official Parking Reservations Partner

Committed to enhancing the customer parking experience, ParkMobile's app and website will allow Spectra guests to find available parking spaces, book parking spots ahead of time, and filter for specifications like tailgating, oversized vehicles, and more. For guests who elect not to reserve parking in advance, venues will be able to leverage ParkMobile's drive-up parking solution, allowing guests a cashless option and improving a major component of the customer experience.

The ParkMobile solution seamlessly integrates with most handheld scanning devices, parking barrier gates, and ticketing platforms. ParkMobile has over 19 million users in North America, and has been used at hundreds of venues, including Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Soldier Field in Chicago, Prudential Center in Newark, and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

"Parking is our first opportunity to impress guests, and Spectra is excited to partner with the experts at ParkMobile to improve this crucial touchpoint at our venues across North America," Bryan Furey, Senior Vice President of Partnerships for Spectra, said. "As venues prepare to reopen in the coming months, it's important that we offer a rethought parking experience that communicates our priority to keep guests and staff safe."

"This partnership with Spectra will make parking at their venues much easier and safer," Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile, said. "The days of heading to an event without knowing where you're going to park are over. Now you can make a parking reservation online and drive right to the lot where you have a guaranteed spot waiting for you."

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Product Innovation. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

Spectra is an industry leader in hosting and entertainment, partnering with clients to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra's unmatched blend of integrated services delivers incremental value for clients through several primary areas of expertise: Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Partnerships. Learn more at SpectraExperiences.com. Follow Spectra on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

