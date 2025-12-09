Spectral Capital Announces Projected $450,000,000 in Projected 2026 Revenue in Connection with NASDAQ Uplisting; Engages Revere Securities

SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN) ("Spectral" or the "Company") today announced 2026 revenue guidance of $450,000,000, up from the 2025 $274,000,000 combined revenue guidance as a result of its pending Telvantis acquisition. Spectral is planning an uplisting to the NASDAQ in Q1 2026 and believes the uplisting will fuel its plan to be the acquiror of choice for digital infrastructure businesses that want to move to its AI forward, quantum integrated platform. In order to facilitate the process, Spectral has engaged Revere Securities LLC ("Revere") as its exclusive financial advisor for its planned NASDAQ Capital Market uplisting.

Spectral believes acquisitions in its pipeline currently will take the Company from the $274,000,000 it currently projects in revenue for 2025 to $450,000,000 or more in 2026. Spectral expects to maintain profitability even with the nearly 100% revenue growth. The Company attributes its anticipated growth to accelerating demand by small to medium size telecommunication and digital infrastructure companies that can benefit from access to Spectral's growing IP portfolio and AI forward, quantum enabled technology platform. The Company now projects 2025 revenue of approximately $274 million, accelerating to $450 million in 2026, driven by new customer demand for Spectral's proprietary AI routing, compute orchestration, and quantum-forward technologies.

Spectral Positions Itself as the Acquirer of Choice for Profitable Digital Infrastructure Companies

With its NASDAQ uplisting underway, Spectral is positioned to become the acquirer of choice for profitable digital-infrastructure companies seeking access to:

AI-native switching and load balancing, enabling real-time compute elasticity

Spectral's AI native heterogeneous compute operating system, unifying GPU, CPU, FPGA, and emerging quantum pathways

Spectral's Quantum-Forward™ platform, designed to integrate evolving quantum acceleration seamlessly into modern hybrid compute environments

Enterprise-grade security and cross-cloud orchestration engineered for reliability, performance, and autonomy

Following the uplisting, Spectral expects to deploy its capital-markets access and planned NASDAQ listed stock currency to expand via strategic acquisitions in AI infrastructure, telecom routing, edge compute, and high-margin automation technologies—building a unified network of digital infrastructure companies designed for the AI age.

CEO Statement

Jenifer Osterwalder, CEO of Spectral Capital, commented:

"Spectral is entering the most significant phase in its history. With Revere Securities as our capital-markets partner, we believe we are ideally positioned to complete our NASDAQ uplisting, accelerate our revenue growth, and unlock a powerful pipeline of acquisition opportunities. Our technologies—including the way our AI platform is improving profits at 42 Telecom, and our quantum-forward platform—give us a unique advantage as digital infrastructure companies seek the next leap in intelligence, performance, and economics."

About Spectral Capital Corporation

Spectral Capital (OTCQB: FCCN) is building the next generation of AI and quantum enabled digital infrastructure. With an extensive patent and IP portfolio across AI and quantum technologies, Spectral is the acquirer of choice for digital infrastructure including telecommunications, voice, SMS technologies and edge data centers. Spectrals' strategy combines original invention, an active pending‑patent pipeline, and disciplined productization to create durable value across enterprise and SMB markets. For more information visit Spectral Capital.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and FCCN's growth and business strategy. Words such as "expects," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations on such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although FCCN believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of FCCN. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in FCCN's business; competitive factors in the market(s) in which FCCN operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in FCCN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. FCCN expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in FCCN's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

