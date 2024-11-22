Spectral Capital Announces Submission of Quantum Balance Patent

SEATTLE, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN), a pioneer in Quantum as a Service (QaaS) computing and decentralized cloud infrastructure, is pleased to announce that it has submitted the first of 104 patents acquired from Chairman, Sean Michael Brehm.

One of the biggest challenges to the widespread adoption of quantum computing is the problem of balancing computing tasks efficiently between classical computing systems and emergent quantum systems. Spectral's Quantum Balance™ patent details a dynamic algorithmic approach to determining task allocation between quantum and classical systems.

"We are in the process now of designing and selling our decentralized cloud computing services and one of our key differentiators is a quantum forward approach, including enhanced cyber security. Having a proprietary approach where we can demonstrate efficiency of the use of quantum systems immediately is a key to our success. Over time, the Quantum Balance™ system will continue to learn the most efficient allocation of tasks between classical and quantum computing," said Jenifer Osterwalder, CEO of Spectral Capital.

"I've been working on the development of these systems with some of the finest software architects in the world, inside and outside of government. The problem of how to balance the load between these two types of systems efficiently, and how to create a dynamic system that will learn over time, has been vexing. I think we now have an approach that can grow over time with our customers in the Quantum Balance™ approach," said Spectral Chairman and inventor of the Quantum Balance™ approach, Sean Michael Brehm.

The patent application for the Quantum Balance technology will remain confidential until review by the patent office is completed, at which time the approach, if approved, will be published. In the interim, Spectral can develop the approach without waving patent priority in the event that the patent issues. The application has been submitted to counsel to be filed on a provisional basis as the first of 104 patents acquired by Spectral.

About Spectral Capital Corporation: Founded in 2000 and based in Seattle, Washington, Spectral Capital (OTCQB:FCCN) is a technology startup accelerator and quantum incubator. We specialize in Quantum as a Service (QaaS), leveraging our proprietary Distributed Quantum Ledger Database technology (DQ-LDB) to offer secure, advanced storage and computing solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and FCCN's growth and business strategy. Words such as "expects," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations on such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although FCCN believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of FCCN. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in FCCN's business; competitive factors in the market(s) in which FCCN operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in FCCN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. FCCN expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in FCCN's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

