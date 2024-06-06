Spectral Capital Appoints Sean Michael Brehm as Chairman and Independent Director

SEATTLE, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (FCCN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sean Michael Brehm as Chairman and Independent Director of the Board, effective immediately.

Mr. Brehm brings over 25 years of distinguished experience in entrepreneurship, corporate leadership, military service, and technology innovation. He is currently the Chairman & CEO of CrowdPoint Technologies and the Chairman of Node Nexus Network. His extensive background in big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and cybersecurity will provide invaluable insights and guidance as FCCN continues to expand its technological frontiers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sean as Chairman of the Board of Directors," said Jenifer Osterwalder, CEO of FCCN. "His track record and expertise in the tech industry will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and aspire to lead in our market sectors. Sean's leadership qualities and strategic vision will undoubtedly complement our efforts to achieve sustainable growth and technological excellence."

Sean Michael Brehm expressed his enthusiasm about joining FCCN, stating, "I am excited to contribute to a company with a vision of incubating technological innovation for the emerging Quantum as a Service sector. I look forward to working with the team to help FCCN towards its future successes."

About Sean Michael Brehm

Sean Michael Brehm has a proven track record in founding and scaling technology companies. His entrepreneurial ventures include the founding of big data and cyber security companies, where he led the development of analytic platforms integrating human lessons learned from complex combat operations. He has deployed technologies that focused on democratizing cybersecurity analytics for the mid-market. Currently, as the founder, Chairman and CEO of CrowdPoint Technologies, he is committed to defending the human right to privacy by uniting AI, quantization of data, and distributed quantum ledger database technologies.

About Spectral Capital Corporation

Spectral Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded company quoted on the OTC Markets with the symbol FCCN. The Company is upgrading the platforms of its subsidiaries Noot Holdings, Inc. ("Noot") and Monitr Holdings, Inc ("Monitr") to include Quantum as a Service (QaaS) within their functionality. In connection with Mr. Brehm's recent appointments, the Company, under Mr. Brehm's guidance, commenced development of Quantum as a Service (QaaS). QaaS is a cloud-based service that provides access to quantum computing technologies. QaaS harnesses the principles of quantum mechanics to solve complex problems beyond the capabilities of classical computers. The Company plans to develop QaaS products and services which are designed to offer computing power and efficiency, enabling solutions to challenges across various industries, including logistics, finance, healthcare and more.

Noot is a search engine currently under development for the Quantum as a Service (QaaS) industry to harness the collective wisdom of users to solve complex problems and generate innovative solutions, reflecting the emergent behavior observed in quantum systems. Noot is currently in beta testing.

Monitr, currently under development, is designed to combine the essence of quantum computing with financial analytics to provide market insights and secure data handling. Leverage cloud computing, big data, and software to analyze the financial markets and discover trending stocks. Monitr is currently in beta testing.

FCCN's development of the QaaS products and services and the Noot and Monitor platforms is contingent upon its receipt of adequate financing to support further development and modifications, and our ongoing operational costs.

