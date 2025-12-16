Spectral Capital Corporation Achieves 500-Patent Milestone

Advancing One of the World's Largest AI and Quantum-Forward Digital Infrastructure IP Libraries

SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN) ("Spectral" or the "Company") today announced that it has transmitted its 500th patent filing to intellectual property counsel, achieving a major innovation milestone that the Company had targeted for December 31, 2025.

The milestone reflects Spectral's continued execution of its long-term intellectual property strategy focused on building a deep, defensible portfolio of patentable innovations spanning artificial intelligence, quantum-forward computing, digital infrastructure, and next-generation telecommunications technologies.

Spectral's growing patent library includes innovations across AI and machine learning systems, quantum-forward architectures, telecom-related semiconductors, middleware platforms, AI-driven load balancing and switching technologies, cybersecurity systems, and advanced billing and network orchestration frameworks.

"This milestone represents far more than a number—it reflects years of disciplined innovation and a clear strategic vision," said Jenifer Osterwalder, Chief Executive Officer of Spectral Capital Corporation. "Completing our 500th patent application on schedule underscores the depth of our technical roadmap and the scale at which Spectral is inventing across AI, quantum-forward computing, and digital infrastructure. We believe intellectual property at this level becomes a foundational asset for long-term value creation."

The Company also announced that it intends to surpass the 1,000-patent milestone by the end of 2026, as Spectral continues to accelerate invention output across its operating subsidiaries and affiliated technology platforms.

With its expanding portfolio, Spectral aims to establish one of the largest AI- and quantum-forward digital infrastructure patent libraries in the world, supporting its strategy to enable, acquire, and integrate advanced technology companies that can benefit from Spectral's proprietary architectures, systems, and platforms.

"Our patent strategy is designed to anticipate where AI-native infrastructure, quantum-forward computing, and intelligent networks are going—not where they've been," Osterwalder added. "This portfolio positions Spectral to remain at the forefront of innovation as these technologies converge."

About Spectral Capital Corporation Spectral Capital (OTCQB: FCCN) is building the next generation of AI and quantum enabled digital infrastructure. With an extensive patent and IP portfolio across AI and quantum technologies, Spectral is the acquirer of choice for digital infrastructure including telecommunications, voice, SMS technologies and edge data centers. Spectrals' strategy combines original invention, an active pending‑patent pipeline, and disciplined productization to create durable value across enterprise and SMB markets. For more information visit Spectral Capital.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and FCCN's growth and business strategy. Words such as "expects," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations on such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although FCCN believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of FCCN. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in FCCN's business; competitive factors in the market(s) in which FCCN operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in FCCN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. FCCN expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in FCCN's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

