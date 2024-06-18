Spectral Capital Corporation Announces the Appointment of Paul Breitenbach as Independent Director

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN), a technology accelerator specializing in the quantum computing sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Breitenbach to its Board of Directors as an Independent Director. With a distinguished career in technology, innovation and a passion for data, Mr. Breitenbach brings a wealth of experience and strategic vision to Spectral Capital.

Paul Breitenbach is widely recognized for his pivotal role as co-founder and former Chief Marketing Officer of Priceline.com, where he was instrumental in driving the company's success, leveraging data and mathematics to create over $100 billion in shareholder value. As the founder and CEO of r4 Technologies, he has continued to innovate in the art of refining data into valuable information, utilizing artificial intelligence to solve complex business challenges and enhance customer experiences.

Paul Breitenbach Quote: "I am thrilled to join Spectral Capital at such an exciting time in the quantum computing industry. Spectral's commitment to advancing cutting-edge technologies aligns perfectly with my passion for leveraging AI and data to drive innovation and growth. We share a common belief that data is the essential resource for all 10 pillars of quantum computing, serving as the foundation that powers this revolutionary technology. I look forward to working with the talented team at Spectral to help shape the future of analytics in quantum computing." – Paul Breitenbach, CEO & Founder r4 Technologies

Sean Michael Brehm Quote: "We are delighted to welcome Paul Breitenbach to our Board of Directors. His extensive experience in data analytics and AI technology, combined with his entrepreneurial spirit and strategic insights, will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation in the quantum computing sector. Paul's belief in the foundational role of data for the quantum age aligns perfectly with our vision at Spectral. Together, we will leverage this essential resource to advance the 10 pillars of quantum computing and transform groundbreaking technologies into market-leading solutions." – Sean Michael Brehm, Chairman and Independent Director of the Board of Directors

With this strategic addition to its Board, Spectral Capital is poised to further its mission of empowering quantum computing ventures through innovative solutions and strategic investments. Mr. Breitenbach's expertise will be instrumental in guiding Spectral's portfolio companies toward utilizing data to its fullest potential and helping them grow and achieve market leadership.

About Spectral Capital Corporation: Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN) is a publicly traded quantum technology incubator and accelerator company. The company provides venture building services to quantum computing companies, helping them harness groundbreaking technologies to solve complex business challenges. Spectral Capital empowers these ventures through its quantum bridge technological cloud platform and a team of industry-savvy advisors, aiming to shape the future of quantum computing.

For more information, please visit www.spectralcapital.com .

