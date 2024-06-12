Spectral Capital Corporation, FCCN, Announces Listing on OTCQB

SEATTLE, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN), a quantum as a service accelerator, is pleased to announce the commencement of trading on the OTC Venture Market, OTCQB, under the symbol of FCCN, effective Thursday, June 13, 2024.

The Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group, is a trading platform for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Due to its rigorous standards and reporting criteria, OTCQB Venture Market provides access to a wider investor base, including institutional investors, thus providing potential increased liquidity. It also provides possible increased analyst coverage and research into the company. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company directly on https://www.otcmarkets.com/ or by visiting the Spectral Capital website https://www.spectralcapital.com/.

About Spectral Capital Corporation

Spectral Capital Corporation (FCCN) is a publicly traded Quantum Accelerator company dedicated to the development and support of Quantum as a Service (QaaS) companies. With a history of innovation in telecommunications, Spectral Capital leverages its expertise to nurture and grow the next generation of quantum technology enterprises. www.spectralcapital.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and FCCN's growth and business strategy. Words such as "expects," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations on such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although FCCN believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of FCCN. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in FCCN's business; competitive factors in the market(s) in which FCCN operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in FCCN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. FCCN expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in FCCN's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

