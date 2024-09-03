Spectral Capital Corporation Unveils the NOOT Authentic Intelligence Beta Program: A New Kind of Social Media for the Quantum Era

SEATTLE, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN), a pioneer in quantum computing and security technologies, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Authentic Intelligence Program, a groundbreaking social media platform designed for the quantum era. Powered by NOOT's advanced ontological technologies and the innovative Vogon Cloud, this platform is set to redefine social interactions and data security in the digital landscape.

Welcome to the Future of Social Media

The Authentic Intelligence Program is not just another social media platform; it represents a fundamental shift in how we interact online. By integrating NOOT's quantum intelligence with the secure and efficient foundation of leveraging a Distributed QLDB on the Vogon Decentralized Cloud, this platform delivers unprecedented levels of privacy, security, and meaningful connections.

Why "NOOT"? The Power of 64

The name "NOOT" is derived from the numerical values assigned to each letter: N=14, O=15, O=15, T=20, summing up to 64. This number symbolizes robust security and efficiency, reflecting NOOT's commitment to leading-edge quantum security and data handling. Through the Authentic Intelligence Program, these principles are brought to life on a platform that is both future-proof and user-centric.

Key Features of the Authentic Intelligence Program:

Quantum-Safe Social Interactions : Utilizing the Vogon DQLDB's quantum-resistant cryptography, such as SPHINCS+ and BLS 12-381, the platform ensures that user data and communications are secure against even the most advanced future threats.





: Utilizing the Vogon DQLDB's quantum-resistant cryptography, such as SPHINCS+ and BLS 12-381, the platform ensures that user data and communications are secure against even the most advanced future threats. Enhanced Privacy Controls : Users are empowered with unparalleled control over their personal information. The distributed nature of the ledger ensures that data is not centrally controlled, providing a higher level of security and privacy.





: Users are empowered with unparalleled control over their personal information. The distributed nature of the ledger ensures that data is not centrally controlled, providing a higher level of security and privacy. Quantum Insights for Personalized Experiences: By leveraging quantum algorithms and structuring data for quantum readiness, NOOT delivers personalized content and fosters genuine interactions. This approach ensures faster, more accurate insights and a more authentic social experience.

A Vision Rooted in Resilience and Innovation

"Inspired by the resilience and adaptability of the newt in nature, our Beta Authentic Intelligence Program is designed to thrive in the ever-evolving social digital landscape," said Jenifer Osterwalder, CEO of Spectral Capital Corporation. "Just as the newt regenerates and adapts, NOOT's technology, supported by our newly acquired Vogon Cloud, continuously evolves to stay ahead of security challenges and user needs, we are looking to beta members to help us ensure that our platform remains a leader in secure, innovative social media."

The Role of Vogon Cloud in Shaping the Future

At the core of the Authentic Intelligence Program is the Vogon Distributed Quantum Ledger Database (DQLDB) decentralized on the Vogon Cloud, a cutting-edge system that provides a solid, future-ready data foundation. By distributing data across multiple servers, the Vogon Cloud ensures that no single point of failure exists, making the platform both resilient and secure. Its quantum-ready architecture means that the database is prepared to handle the computational demands of quantum computers, ensuring that the platform can evolve seamlessly as technology advances.

User Experience: Intuitive, Secure, and Seamless

The Authentic Intelligence Program is designed with the user in mind, offering a seamless and intuitive experience despite the complexity of the underlying technology. The platform's interface is user-friendly, allowing individuals to effortlessly navigate and interact, while the robust security measures work silently in the background to protect their data. Whether you're sharing, connecting, or exploring content, the experience is smooth, responsive, and secure.

Join the Quantum Social Revolution

We invite users and businesses to be part of the future of social media by joining the Authentic Intelligence Program NOOT. Experience a platform that prioritizes privacy, security, and authentic connections, all while being built for the quantum computing era.

About Spectral Capital Corporation

Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB:FCCN), founded in 2000 and based in Seattle, Washington, is a technology startup accelerator and quantum incubator. We specialize in Quantum as a Service (QaaS), leveraging our proprietary Decentralized Cloud QuantumVM technology integrated with Distributed Quantum Ledger Database (DQ-LDB) technology to offer secure advanced storage and computing solutions. Please visit our website for more information: Spectral Capital Corporation.

For more information on the Noot Beta Authentic Intelligence Program please visit NOOT and to sign up, please send email to [email protected]

