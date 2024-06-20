Spectral Capital Corporation Welcomes Samson Lee to the Board as Independent Director

SEATTLE, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN), a technology accelerator in the quantum computing sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Samson Lee to its Board of Directors as an Independent Director. Mr. Lee's extensive experience in digital asset technologies and his shared vision with Chairman Sean Michael Brehm on data custodianship in the quantum era make him a valuable addition to the team.

About Samson Lee: Samson Lee, Founder & CEO of Coinstreet Partners, brings over 20 years of experience in the TMET sector. Coinstreet Partners, an award-winning decentralized investment banking and consultancy firm, focuses on digital asset investment banking, wealth management, global distribution, asset tokenization, and decentralized finance solutions. Mr. Lee has been a pioneer in commercializing blockchain and digital projects, aiming to improve economic inequality through financial technology and innovation.

Shared Vision on Data Custodianship: Samson Lee and Sean Michael Brehm both emphasize the importance of data custodianship for the effectiveness of asset-backed tokens in the quantum era. This vision aligns with the 10 pillars of quantum computing, integrating blockchain technology with a distributed quantum ledger for enhanced AI and custodianship.

Quotes: "I am honored to join Spectral Capital's Board at this transformative time. My work with Coinstreet Partners has demonstrated the immense potential of digital asset technologies. By combining these with quantum computing, we can greatly enhance the security, efficiency and custodianship of asset-backed tokens. Sean Brehm and I share the belief that data is the foundation for all 10 pillars of quantum computing, driving innovation in digital asset management." – Samson Lee

"We are excited to welcome Samson Lee to our Board. I have admired his thought leadership and expertise in digital asset technologies for quite some time, and his visionary approach to data custodianship in the quantum era align perfectly with Spectral's strategic goals. Together, we aim to advance the 10 pillars of quantum computing, enhancing the efficacy of asset-backed tokens and driving innovation in the digital economy." – Sean Michael Brehm, Chairman and Independent Director

About Spectral Capital Corporation: Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN) is a publicly traded technology accelerator specializing in the quantum computing sector. The company provides venture-building services to quantum computing companies, leveraging groundbreaking technologies to solve complex business challenges. Spectral empowers these ventures with its AI platform and industry-savvy advisors, shaping the future of quantum computing.

