Spectral Capital Submits Application for Uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market

SEATTLE, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN) ("Spectral" or the "Company"), a deep quantum technology platform company, is pleased to announce it has submitted an application to uplist the Company's common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market® ("Nasdaq").

"A Nasdaq uplist is the next logical step in Spectral's growth journey," stated Sean Michael Brehm, Chairman of Spectral Capital. "This year has been transformational for Spectral. We had breakthrough advancements in our Plasmonics Semiconductor through Verdant Quantum. We are developing our unique Analytic Tomograph from Quantomo. We also continued development on the commericalization of Distributed Quantum Ledger Database through our Vogon Decentralized Edge and Hybrid Cloud infrastructure. Today we are uniquely positioned to support governments and enterprises in the emerging quantum era. The uplisting will enable us to accelerate the deployment of our Deep Quantum Technology Platform and create the future of Quantum Cloud Computing."

"Having led the company for more than a decade, I could not be prouder to announce this Nasdaq uplisting application. We have been able to take our core technology as embodied in our Monitr product and revitalize it with the Vogon Cloud technology. Spectral's resurgence through our orchestrated acquisitions have positioned the company for growth and industry innovation. For stakeholders who have stuck with us all this time and for the stakeholders who have recently joined us during this transformational year, we are so pleased to continue to deliver on the corporate milestones we promised you," concluded Jenifer Osterwalder, the company's President.

The listing of Spectral Capital's common shares on Nasdaq is subject to the approval of Nasdaq and the satisfaction of all applicable listing criteria and requirements. No assurance can be given that such application will be approved or that such listing will be completed. FCCN stock will continue to trade on the OTCQB under its current symbol FCCN pending approval of a Nasdaq listing.

About Spectral Capital

Spectral Capital (OTCQB: FCCN) is a quantum technology platform company at the forefront of innovation. Focusing on sustainable green cloud computing, quantum databases, and advanced quantum chip technology, Spectral Capital is revolutionizing industries such as telecommunications, AI, and green technology. With flagship offerings like the Vogon Cloud and Vogon DQLDB, the company is pioneering a future of decentralized, secure, and scalable computing.

Forward-Looking Statements

