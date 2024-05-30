Spectral Unveils New Website to Showcase Its Pioneering Quantum as a Service Accelerator

SEATTLE, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (FCCN), a leader in the quantum computing industry, is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, which now features its innovative Quantum as a Service Accelerator (QaaS). This new platform reflects Spectral's commitment to pioneering the future of quantum computing and its dedication to supporting and nurturing startups in this rapidly evolving field.

The new website provides comprehensive insights into Spectral's services, including access to cutting-edge technologies, expert mentorship, and strategic guidance. It serves as a central hub for both startups looking for incubation support and investors interested in entering the quantum computing market.

Quantum as a Service Accelerator: Empowering the Next Generation of Quantum Technologies

Spectral's QaaS is designed to identify and nurture promising quantum computing enterprises. By leveraging its extensive experience in global voice networks and telecommunications, Spectral has uniquely positioned itself to support the growth of startups in this complex field. The new website details how Spectral applies its legacy of innovation, network expansion, and quality assurance to the quantum realm, ensuring that emerging companies receive the highest level of support.

A Resource for Startups and Investors

The website also offers resources for startups that need guidance and for investors looking for opportunities in quantum technologies. With a focus on sustainability and positive social impact, Spectral's platform appeals to socially responsible investments, aligning financial returns with technological advancements.

Invitation to Explore

"We invite everyone to visit our new website to see how Spectral is driving the quantum revolution," said Jenifer Osterwalder, CEO of Spectral. "Our platform not only showcases our services but also serves as a resource for the quantum computing community. We are excited to foster a new generation of technological innovation."

The new website is now live and can be accessed at https://www.spectralcapital.com/

About Spectral

Spectral (FCCN), a publicly traded Quantum Accelerator company, is dedicated to the development and support of Quantum as a Service (QaaS) companies. With a history of innovation in telecommunications, Spectral now leads the way in quantum computing, offering strategic resources, mentorship, and access to new technologies.

