Spectrotel hires Jon Moss to lead digital transformation of customer experience

Grain Management supports multi-million-dollar investment in Spectrotel Managed Network Services

NEPTUNE, N.J., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrotel, Inc., a next-generation aggregator and leading integrated communication services provider, today announced the appointment of Jon Moss as Vice President of Digital Transformation concurrent with a multi-million-dollar investment to take Spectrotel's Managed Network Services to the next level. The new technology initiative is supported by Grain Management ("Grain"), who approved the project following the acquisition of Spectrotel earlier this year.

Jon is a technology leader with a deep background in cloud scale software engineering, big data analytics, network observability, AIOps and automation. He joins Spectrotel from Zayo and prior to that QOS Networks, who was acquired by Zayo, where he built, and scaled the technology approach to their industry leading service management platform.

Jon is enthusiastic about creating a rich digital customer experience backed by highly scalable enterprise software stacks. He intends to turbocharge Spectrotel's Managed Network Services by expanding the network management platform, develop a proactive, predictive, and prescriptive observability posture using AIOps and enhanced analytics, and continually invest in network automation.

"There couldn't be a more exciting time to invest in bringing software to the network," said Moss. "With advances in AI, machine learning, and continued adoption of advanced networking products, we can accelerate our customers' digital transformation with a best-in-market platform. I am proud to join an incredibly talented team at such a pivotal time for the organization, and I can't wait to see what we can do."

"Spectrotel has built a solid foundation in Managed Network Services that complements our market leadership position in network service aggregation," said Ross Artale, Spectrotel CEO. "With Grain's support, we are now ready to take this part of our business to the next level and redefine the total customer experience by providing services that help them truly transform their operation, enhance performance, and introduce a new level of innovation to their businesses. We are delighted to have Jon join our leadership team with a focus on leading our technology transformation that will facilitate this effort."

About Spectrotel

As the Next Generation Aggregator, Spectrotel is uniquely positioned to address the IT challenges of today and tomorrow. Leveraging their expansive relationships with best-in-class technology providers, with their thorough approach to understanding customer-specific organizational requirements, Spectrotel delivers comprehensive solutions to minimize risk, optimize resources and technology, and modernize the enterprise.

For more information, visit www.spectrotel.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Terri Vaccarino

Vice President, Marketing & Product

Spectrotel, Inc.

[email protected]

+1.732.345.7917

SOURCE Spectrotel, Inc.