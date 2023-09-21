Spectrotel hires Jon Moss to lead digital transformation of customer experience

News provided by

Spectrotel, Inc.

21 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

Grain Management supports multi-million-dollar investment in Spectrotel Managed Network Services

NEPTUNE, N.J., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrotel, Inc., a next-generation aggregator and leading integrated communication services provider, today announced the appointment of Jon Moss as Vice President of Digital Transformation concurrent with a multi-million-dollar investment to take Spectrotel's Managed Network Services to the next level. The new technology initiative is supported by Grain Management ("Grain"), who approved the project following the acquisition of Spectrotel earlier this year. 

Jon is a technology leader with a deep background in cloud scale software engineering, big data analytics, network observability, AIOps and automation. He joins Spectrotel from Zayo and prior to that QOS Networks, who was acquired by Zayo, where he built, and scaled the technology approach to their industry leading service management platform.

Jon is enthusiastic about creating a rich digital customer experience backed by highly scalable enterprise software stacks. He intends to turbocharge Spectrotel's Managed Network Services by expanding the network management platform, develop a proactive, predictive, and prescriptive observability posture using AIOps and enhanced analytics, and continually invest in network automation.

"There couldn't be a more exciting time to invest in bringing software to the network," said Moss. "With advances in AI, machine learning, and continued adoption of advanced networking products, we can accelerate our customers' digital transformation with a best-in-market platform. I am proud to join an incredibly talented team at such a pivotal time for the organization, and I can't wait to see what we can do."

"Spectrotel has built a solid foundation in Managed Network Services that complements our market leadership position in network service aggregation," said Ross Artale, Spectrotel CEO. "With Grain's support, we are now ready to take this part of our business to the next level and redefine the total customer experience by providing services that help them truly transform their operation, enhance performance, and introduce a new level of innovation to their businesses. We are delighted to have Jon join our leadership team with a focus on leading our technology transformation that will facilitate this effort."

About Spectrotel
As the Next Generation Aggregator, Spectrotel is uniquely positioned to address the IT challenges of today and tomorrow. Leveraging their expansive relationships with best-in-class technology providers, with their thorough approach to understanding customer-specific organizational requirements, Spectrotel delivers comprehensive solutions to minimize risk, optimize resources and technology, and modernize the enterprise.

For more information, visit www.spectrotel.com or follow us on LinkedIn. 

Contact:
Terri Vaccarino
Vice President, Marketing & Product
Spectrotel, Inc.
[email protected]
+1.732.345.7917

SOURCE Spectrotel, Inc.

Also from this source

Spectrotel Names Christopher Whitaker As The New GM/Vice President of Mobility

Spectrotel: 2023 8x8 North America Reseller of the Year

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.