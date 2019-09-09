Spectrotel's Robust SD-WAN Portfolio Recognized for Exceptional Innovation

NEPTUNE, N.J., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrotel, Inc., a leading national integrated solutions and managed services provider for enterprise businesses today announced TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded Spectrotel a 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award.

"Congratulations to Spectrotel for receiving a 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. Spectrotel's SD-WAN solution has demonstrated true innovation and is leading the way for Software Defined Wide Area Network. I look forward to continued excellence from Spectrotel in 2019 and beyond."

Spectrotel's robust SD-WAN portfolio features four best in class providers to include Bigleaf, Cisco Meraki, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN and VeloCloud. Depending on the customer's traffic patterns and network topology, Spectrotel can tailor the perfect solution for their unique needs.

"We're very proud to be recognized by TMC for offering one of the most flexible, and tailored end-to-end solutions in the industry," stated Ross Artale, President & COO. "With so many SD-WAN choices it is sometimes difficult for partners and customers to distinguish and understand the differences. The ability to come to one source for multiple solutions has proven to be of value as we continue to see triple digit growth in Managed Services."

The INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Awards are bestowed upon companies that demonstrate the innovation, vision, and execution to deliver software-based networking tools to support different and unique communities of interest.

About Spectrotel

For over 22 years, Spectrotel has provided quality, affordable, personalized, and integrated communication services to SMB and enterprise customers. Spectrotel delivers the versatility of any service, any carrier, any speed, at any location. This provides a fully integrated and customizable enterprise solution that is flexible and scalable as technologies evolve and businesses expand. For more information, visit http://www.spectrotel.com/

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

Contact:

Terri Vaccarino

VP, Product & Marketing

Spectrotel, Inc.

tvaccarino@spectrotel.com

+1.732.345.7917

SOURCE Spectrotel, Inc.