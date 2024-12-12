SPECTRUM AND WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY LAUNCH MAX WITH ADS FOR SPECTRUM TV SELECT CUSTOMERS

Streaming Destination for HBO, Warner Bros. Pictures, the DC Universe, A24, ID and More Now Available to All Spectrum TV Select Customers at No Extra Cost

STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) today announced that WBD's premium streaming service Max is now available to all of Spectrum's TV Select video customers at no additional cost, as part of the two companies' new distribution agreement. Spectrum TV Select customers will receive Max With Ads, which retails for $9.99 per month and includes must-see entertainment from brands such as HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, DC, Harry Potter, as well as iconic shows like "Friends" and "The Big Bang Theory."

"Integrating services like Max into Spectrum TV Select furthers our goal of offering fulsome video products that include the best of linear and streaming programming," said Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President, Programming Acquisition for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand. "Through our hybrid distribution strategy, customers in our most popular packages now have access to seamless entertainment with the ad-supported versions of Max, Disney+, ESPN+, Paramount+, ViX and Tennis Channel+, with more to come – up to an $80 per month retail value by the first half of 2025. We appreciate WBD's shared commitment to re-imagining the future of video and embracing a model that is good for our respective customers and both our companies."

With today's announcement, Spectrum TV Select customers can use the Xumo Stream Box or any other device that supports Max to immediately begin streaming fascinating stories, unique narratives and dynamic characters with new HBO Originals like "Dune: Prophecy" and "The Penguin," Max Originals including the Emmy-winner "Hacks," fan favorites like HBO Originals "Succession," "The White Lotus," "The Sopranos" and "Sex and the City," plus hit series from HGTV, TLC, ID, Adult Swim, and more. Max also is home to a rich collection of blockbuster films from Warner Bros. Pictures, Turner Classic Movies, A24, Studio Ghibli and others.

"Launching Max with Spectrum is a key part of our landmark deal with Charter, and an exciting new place for millions of homes across the country to enjoy our premium streaming content, including award-winning series and films from HBO, Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Studios, and so much more," said Scott Miller, Warner Bros. Discovery President of Networks and Streaming Distribution.

Over the past year, Spectrum has transformed all its major programming agreements to give customers greater overall package flexibility and the ability to include all the key streaming apps within Spectrum TV Select packages. By early next year, the Company will be providing customers in TV Select packages the ad-supported versions of Max, Discovery+, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+, ESPN+, AMC+, BET+, ViX and Tennis Channel+, to offer customers seamless entertainment, a first for the industry. TV Select customers can learn more and activate their Max With Ads subscription at Spectrum.com/StreamApps.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator with services available to more than 58 million homes and businesses in 41 states. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise® provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of branded content across television, film, streaming and gaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, TNT Sports, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.