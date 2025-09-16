SPECTRUM MARKS ONE YEAR OF INDUSTRY-FIRST CUSTOMER COMMITMENT ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Key Takeaways:

An improved customer experience, product and service enhancements, and faster and more reliable service with added value have driven meaningful improvements in customer satisfaction scores as measured by Spectrum and others.

Spectrum technicians are increasingly responding to residential installation and repair calls within two hours.

Providing greater value and simpler, more transparent pricing and billing has resulted in a 16% decrease in customer billing calls year-over-year.

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A year ago today, Spectrum announced the industry's first-of-its-kind Customer Commitment designed to place our customers at the center of everything we do; providing the most reliable service and exceptional customer experiences, money-back guarantees, and a focus on continuous improvement.

"Over the past 12 months, Spectrum and our 100% U.S.-based employees have advanced our customer-first philosophy, significantly evolving the overall customer experience with improvements across the company," said Cliff Hagan, Spectrum's Executive Vice President, Customer Operations. "Today, Spectrum customers are getting faster service and installation appointments; more value, choice and transparency in their pricing, packaging and billing; and enhanced and continually improving products and services all contributing to an improved everyday experience designed to exceed their expectations while saving them money. "

Reliable Connectivity

Spectrum teams have further prioritized network performance, often addressing issues even before they impact customers; and if a customer is impacted, ensuring their issue is fixed promptly. Last fall, Spectrum committed to providing same day repairs if a customer called before 5 p.m. Today, Spectrum technicians are increasingly responding to residential installation and repair calls within two hours. While the majority of new customers choose to self-install using Spectrum's quick and easy process, if a professional installation is requested, we commit to having it completed by a technician within 24 hours – or sooner.

In addition, when an increase in significant weather events and natural disasters impacted service over the past year, the Spectrum Community Response system was activated, deploying a mobile WiFi system to provide free connectivity for communities recovering from extended outages.

"The price and reliability is fantastic! I did mine over the phone with ease and the representative was very helpful. Plus, Spectrum saved me a lot of money!" – Lynn W. from Littleton, NC

Transparency at Every Step

Spectrum launched price guarantees of up to three years last September which continue to resonate with customers, both existing and new. Spectrum customers are choosing more products at the time they connect. The rate new customers choos e Spectrum Gig service has nearly doubled and more customers are choosing to subscribe and stay with Spectrum's new video packages. In addition, customers continue to embrace Spectrum Mobile, which delivers the fastest wireless speeds when combined with Spectrum WiFi*, and new and existing customers are taking more Mobile lines.

To help customers discover the value of its connectivity products, Spectrum created an online savings calculator that quantifies the significant savings from bundling mobile, broadband and video services. For example, customers can save hundreds to more than $1,000 annually by combining Spectrum Internet and Spectrum Mobile, the nation's fastest-growing Mobile provider over five years.** Providing greater value and simpler, more transparent pricing and billing has resulted in a significant decrease in billing calls, which are down 16% year-over-year.

"Excellent cost savings and customer service." – Mandy R. from Lake Junaluska, NC

Exceptional Service

Spectrum's 100% U.S.-based customer service agents operate around the clock 24/7 and 365 days a year. Significant investments have been made in its frontline workforce and in new technologies including digitization, AI and network intelligence. Spectrum's technology investments include new applications that directly benefit customers in various self-help channels, and machine learning and AI-based tools that improve the service experience for our customers while also making it easier for our employees to provide exceptional service. In addition, the company is using machine learning and AI to take full advantage of network and in-home telemetry to identify and address service issues before they ever impact customers.

"The gentleman that helped me today was so kind and patient with me as I'm not the best with technology! Also very professional, knowledgeable, most helpful, and solved my problem." – Cassandra R. from Liverpool, NY

Spectrum also is expanding the reach of its Fiber Broadband Network to bring services to even more customers, especially in unserved or underserved rural areas. Through its multi-year rural construction initiative - driven by more than $7 billion in private investment - Spectrum will ultimately add an additional 100,000+ miles of fiber-network infrastructure and deliver symmetrical and multi-gigabit speeds to more than 1.7 million new locations across the country by 2027. Today, Spectrum is the largest and fastest growing rural broadband service provider*** with the fastest and most reliable internet****, and has already added more than one million new rural passings.

"The technicians are so good." Adelaida M. from Chino Hills, CA

Always Improving

At the core of the Customer Commitment is the need to always be improving in every aspect of how Spectrum serves its customers. Spectrum:

Has redefined the streaming experience with its Seamless Entertainment packages providing customers with eligible Spectrum TV plans***** access to the most popular streaming apps - a retail value of $125 per month - at no additional cost. Streaming apps include the Disney+ Hulu Bundle, ESPN Unlimited , HBO Max Basic With Ads , Paramount+ Essential , Peacock Premium with Ads , AMC+ with Ads , ViX Premium With Ads , Tennis Channel and FOX One , with more apps including Discovery+ with Ads and BET+ coming soon.

per month - at no additional cost. Streaming apps include the , , , , , , and , with more apps including and coming soon. Is upgrading its fiber network to bring even faster speeds with gigabit symmetrical speeds and multi-gigabit speeds available in a growing number of markets.

Recently launched its Repair and Replacement Premium for Spectrum Mobile customers, a new device protection plan offering peace of mind and support with comprehensive coverage, including for accidental damage, mechanical or electrical failure, broken front screens and back glass, battery replacement, or if the device is lost or stolen.

Collectively, all the benefits and improvements tied to Spectrum's customer commitment are making an impact and driving tangible improvements in how customers perceive Spectrum's service, products and pricing. To date, the improved customer experience, product and service enhancements, and faster and more reliable service with added value has driven meaningful improvements in customer satisfaction scores measured by Spectrum and others.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator with services available to more than 57 million homes and businesses in 41 states. Over an advanced communications network, supported by a 100% U.S.-based workforce, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

More information can be found at corporate.charter.com .

*Based on Ookla Speed test reporting.

**Based on Q4 2024 subscriber data among top 4 carriers.

***Based on comparison of December 2022 and December 2023 FCC Broadband Data Collection locations.

****Based on Broadband Download Speed and Reliability Experience among the top 5 national providers in Opensignal USA Fixed Broadband Experience Report – May 2025 © Opensignal Limited.

*****Streaming apps included in qualifying Spectrum TV plans for residential customers only.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.