SPECTRUM BUSINESS AND EVERPASS MEDIA UNVEIL STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP, UNLOCKING ACCESS TO STREAM NFL SUNDAY TICKET AND PEACOCK SPORTS PASS TO MORE BUSINESS CUSTOMERS

NFL Sunday Ticket and Peacock Sports Pass Now Available for Spectrum Business® Bars, Restaurants, Hotels and Other Commercial Venues via EverPass Media

Spectrum Business Becomes EverPass' First Official Channel Partner

STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum and EverPass Media, a comprehensive media platform dedicated to commercial businesses, today announced an agreement offering Spectrum Business® customers the ability to get NFL Sunday Ticket and Peacock Sports Pass via EverPass Media throughout Spectrum Business' 41-state footprint. As EverPass' first Official Channel Partner, Spectrum will offer new and existing business customers such as bars, restaurants and hotels access to stream NFL Sunday Ticket and Peacock Sports Pass.

EverPass Media

Additionally, Spectrum today announced it will again carry Thursday Night Football for Spectrum Business customers this season while also launching a new, high-value sports video tier aimed at commercial establishments. The Spectrum Business Sports Fan TV package features more than 40 live and local sports channels. New business customers can get Sports Fan TV for the introductory price of $79.99/month as a standalone service or $59.99/month when bundled with another Spectrum service, for 12 months.

"We know how important it is for small business customers to have access to a broad portfolio of sports content so their patrons can watch all their favorite live events," said Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President, Programming Acquisition for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of connectivity services. "The combination of NFL Sunday Ticket and Peacock Sports Pass via EverPass and our new Sports Fan TV tier means we can offer businesses a sports solution that includes almost all NFL games, college football, and professional basketball, hockey, baseball, soccer and more."

NFL Sunday Ticket is a premium sports package that broadcasts all out-of-market Sunday afternoon National Football League games not available on local CBS or FOX affiliate stations. EverPass holds the exclusive rights to distribute NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial establishments across the United States, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Peacock Sports Pass provides commercial businesses with exclusive access to premier live sports events from Peacock, including Big Ten football and basketball, Premier League matches and the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Brazil, a Friday night primetime game in Week 1 on September 6.

"We are thrilled to partner with Spectrum Business as our first official channel partner," said Alex Kaplan, EverPass Chief Executive Officer. "EverPass was founded with the goal of innovating the out-of-home sports and entertainment viewing experience while also empowering business owners to have complete control of the content their customers desire. This strategic relationship allows us to tap into Spectrum Business' extensive network and expand access to NFL Sunday Ticket and Peacock Sports Pass for commercial establishments, further positioning EverPass as the preeminent live sports and entertainment content platform for businesses across the U.S."

More information about Spectrum Business Internet and TV offerings for bars, restaurants, hotels and other business establishments is available at www.spectrum.com/Sunday.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator with services available to more than 57 million homes and businesses in 41 states. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise® provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

About EverPass Media

EverPass Media is a comprehensive media platform dedicated to commercial businesses, that aggregates, distributes and enables streaming of live sports and entertainment content, and offers a wide array of consumer engagement and performance marketing tools for bars, restaurants, hotels and other commercial venues. Launched initially as the exclusive distributor of NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial establishments in the United States, EverPass partners with rightsholders, distribution partners and business owners to unlock greater access to premium live events and drive business growth. EverPass was founded in 2023 in partnership with RedBird Capital Partners and 32 Equity, the strategic investment arm of the National Football League. TKO Group Holdings, parent company of UFC and WWE, joined as an investor in 2024.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.