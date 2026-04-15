Customers Can Now Stream Live Spectrum TV on Google TV and Other Android TV OS Devices

STAMFORD, Conn., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spectrum TV App is now available on Google TV and other Android TV OS devices, broadening access to the industry-leading pay TV streaming app and giving Spectrum customers even more ways to watch their Spectrum TV service.

"Launching the Spectrum TV App on Google TV and other Android TV OS devices expands how customers can enjoy Spectrum TV," said Elena Ritchie, Senior Vice President, Video at Spectrum. "It's another step in giving customers more choice and flexibility in how and where they watch."

Spectrum TV App Launches on Google TV and Other Android TV OS Devices

Available for free to Spectrum TV customers, the Spectrum TV App is the most-viewed streaming service in the U.S. on an hours-per-household basis and is the highest-rated pay TV streaming app in the country. The app lets customers:

Stream their Spectrum TV channel lineup with the ability to pause live TV

Use the Multiview feature for select sports games

Access Cloud DVR recordings

View On Demand shows and movies

To start watching, customers can download the Spectrum TV App from their device and seamlessly log in to the app without credentials while inside their home. The app is available on Google TV and other Android TV OS devices running Android™ 10 for TV or later, including TVs manufactured by Hisense, Philips, Sony and TCL.

In addition to Google TV and other Android TV OS devices, the Spectrum TV App is available on Xumo Stream Box, as well as Amazon Fire TV devices, Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Tablets, LG smart TVs, Roku, Samsung smart TVs, VIZIO smart TVs, Xbox and Xumo TV.

More information about the Spectrum TV App is available here.



"Most-viewed streaming service" claim based on Comscore CTV Intelligence Report 2022 through January 2026, U.S. Statement based on measurement of Average Hours Per HH per Month for Spectrum TV App vs. top streaming providers as measured on connected TVs, gaming consoles and streaming devices. Comscore data is normally available ~5 weeks after actual month's usage; March Report references January 2026 data. Rankings are based on available providers reported in CTVi.





"Highest-rated pay TV streaming app" claim based on iOS (App Store) and Android (Google Play) average ratings as of March 1, 2026. Apps must have at least 150k reviews through combination of iOS & Android store reviews as of March 1, 2026.





Android, Android TV and Google TV are trademarks of Google LLC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company available to 58 million homes and small to large businesses across 41 states. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products.

More information can be found at corporate.charter.com.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.