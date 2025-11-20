SPECTRUM EXPANDS 4K CONTENT AVAILABILITY TO APPLE TV 4K AND ROKU DEVICES VIA SPECTRUM TV APP

More Customers Can Enjoy 4K Content From ESPN, FOX and NBC

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum today announced the expansion of 4K availability in the Spectrum TV App to compatible Apple TV 4K and Roku devices, joining the previous launch on the Xumo Stream Box. Working in collaboration with leading programming partners, Spectrum TV customers with Apple TV and Roku devices now have access to an enhanced viewing experience, when 4K content is made available by ESPN, FOX and NBC.

"With the addition of Apple TV 4K and Roku, more Spectrum customers can enjoy the clarity that 4K brings, all within the Spectrum TV App," said Elena Ritchie, Senior Vice President, Video. "Viewers can experience their favorite 4K live events with stunning picture quality, vibrant colors, and razor-sharp detail, making their viewing experience more immersive and enjoyable."

In the coming weeks, Spectrum's 4K programming partners will telecast:

ESPN College Football's 4K Game of the Week, with select games in 4K throughout the season

FOX's Big Noon Kickoff, select Saturdays during the college football season (check local listings)

Syracuse vs. Notre Dame college football, November 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Indiana vs. Purdue college football, November 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Spectrum TV customers can find available 4K content in a dedicated section on the home screen of the Spectrum TV App. Additionally, when using a Xumo Stream Box, customers viewing HD content that is also available in 4K will be prompted with an on-screen message providing the option to switch to the 4K channel.

To watch 4K content through the Spectrum TV App, customers need a Spectrum TV package that includes access to the ESPN, FOX, or NBC network carrying the 4K event. Additionally, they must have a 4K TV connected to a Xumo Stream Box, Apple TV 4K 2nd generation and later, or compatible Roku TV or Roku streaming device, using a 4K-supporting HDMI cable. The picture resolution settings on the device should be set to 4K or 2160p, depending on the device.

