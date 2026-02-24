New Customers Can Switch Risk-Free to Spectrum Fiber-Powered Internet and Two Mobile Lines and Lock in $30/Month for Each Product for Two Years

Key Takeaways:

Savings Guarantee is for new customers who switch from AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon and take Spectrum Internet and at least two Spectrum Mobile lines.

Spectrum will guarantee a savings of $1,000 to new customers or credit them the difference in their first year.

Reliable Seamless Connectivity from Spectrum delivers the fastest Internet, WiFi and wireless speeds coast-to-coast.

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum – America's Connectivity Company™ – has unveiled one of its most powerful value pledges to date, guaranteeing new customers $1,000 in savings their first year if they switch their mobile service from AT&T, T-Mobile or Verizon to at least two Unlimited lines of Spectrum Mobile and transfer their internet service from any provider to Spectrum Internet Advantage or a higher speed tier.

Switch and Save $1,000. Guaranteed. Speed Speed Spectrum Guarantees $1,000 Savings in the First Year for Customers who Flee the Big 3.

Why it matters: Internet and mobile bundles shouldn't break the bank. Spectrum already backs its broadband connectivity products and services with performance guarantees through its industry-first Customer Commitment. By offering customers the ability to switch risk-free to Spectrum Internet – with same or next day installation – and to switch to Spectrum Mobile with guaranteed savings, Spectrum has upped the competitive ante by providing consumers with lasting value and savings certainty when compared to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon.

How it works: New customers can switch to Spectrum's Fiber-Powered Premier Internet and a minimum of two Unlimited or Unlimited Plus Mobile lines starting at $30 per month for each product – with taxes and fees included – and lock in a two-year price guarantee. Customers then upload their prior wireless bill from AT&T, T-Mobile or Verizon and from their internet provider, and if the switch to Spectrum Internet and Mobile does not save them $1,000 in their first year, Spectrum will cover the difference. For example, if the bill analysis shows that the customer will save only $800 in their first year with Spectrum, the Company will credit the customer a total of $200 in monthly installments over the year.

What is Spectrum Seamless Connectivity: With a Fiber Broadband Network that covers more than one million miles nationwide, Spectrum offers customers the fastest Internet and WiFi and industry-leading reliability, with speeds up to 1 Gig available everywhere the Company operates. Additionally, Spectrum Mobile is the nation's fastest-growing mobile provider, offering cost-effective plans that include 5G access; no contracts; unlimited talk, text and data; and reliable and secure connections when combined with WiFi. Nearly 90% of Spectrum's mobile traffic goes over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network at higher speeds, meaning Spectrum Mobile customers enjoy the fastest wireless speeds when combined with Spectrum WiFi.

What about TV: In addition to guaranteed savings with Internet and Mobile, Spectrum packs a lot of punch on video value through its innovative Seamless Entertainment offering. This experience delivers live TV in addition to the most popular streaming apps at no extra cost to customers with eligible Spectrum TV plans – more than $125 per month in retail streaming app value – giving customers even more powerful options to save.

Do the math: Prospective new customers can learn more about the Spectrum Savings Guarantee at Spectrum.com and all customers – new and current – can calculate their own potential savings at Spectrum.com/packages/savings-calculator.

Fastest Speeds claim based on Broadband Download Speed among the top 5 national providers in Opensignal USA: Fixed Broadband Experience Report – May 2025. Based on Opensignal independent analysis of mean download speed. © 2025 Opensignal Limited.

Fastest Wireless Speeds based on combined mean download speed results for 4G, 5G and WiFi across converged users on the top 5 national providers in November 2025 report. ©2025 Opensignal Limited.

Fastest-Growing Mobile Provider based on Q3 2025 subscriber data among top 4 carriers.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company available to 58 million homes and small to large businesses across 41 states. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products.

More information can be found at corporate.charter.com.

