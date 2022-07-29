Spectrum Health Promotes Everod Coleman, DMD, to Chief Dental Officer

PHILADELPHIA, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Community Health Center today announced the promotion of Dr. Everod Coleman Jr. to the role of Chief Dental Officer. Dr. Coleman, whose most recent professional experience was in private practice after a stellar dental-related career in larger private sector and government firms, first joined the organization as its Dental Director in July 2020. As Spectrum's Chief Dental Officer, his primary focus will be overseeing the dental wellness initiatives of the entire dental staff at two locations, as well as ensuring the community is aware of this important wellness resource for its residents.

Dr. Everod Coleman Jr.

Dr. Coleman, who earned both his DMD and MPH from Harvard University, has 50 years of experience in the dental field, including teaching as a professor at both the University of Michigan and the University of Pennsylvania. However, his passion for ensuring equitable and fairly priced access to important oral health services ultimately drew him to Spectrum, where these ideals are at the heart of its mission and core values.

"We are immensely proud to have such an accomplished dentist on our team and are deeply honored to have Dr. Coleman leading Spectrum's dental program," says Veronica Hill-Milbourne, RN, MS, JD, Spectrum's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are thrilled to expand the impact that Dr. Coleman can have through the assumption of his new role as our Chief Dental Officer."

Theresa Baugh, Spectrum's Chief Operating Officer, adds, "In addition to Dr. Coleman's exemplary dental, management and leadership skills, he is an example of what it means to give back to your community. The level of excellence that he demonstrates, combined with his affable personality and professionalism traits, create a role model that we all aspire to."

As Chief Dental Officer, Dr. Coleman will be working from the company's headquarters at 5201 Haverford Avenue in Philadelphia.

Congratulations to Dr. Coleman on his promotion to Chief Dental Officer and for being recognized as a founding member of the Student National Dental Association which was awarded by the National Dental Association in commemoration of 50 years since its founding for dental students.

About Spectrum Health

The mission of Spectrum Community Health Center is to improve the health conditions and advance health equity for those whom the company serves within its communities through the delivery of primary care, specialty, and social services.

Spectrum Community Health Center provides care to all patients regardless of age, race, creed, sex, national origin or ability to pay, with services provided by board-certified physicians, clinical nurse practitioners and a team of multidisciplinary professionals.

Spectrum Community Health Center has locations in West Philadelphia, North Philadelphia, South Philadelphia and will be adding a location in Northeast Philadelphia in the fourth quarter of 2022.

At Spectrum Community Health Center, we care about our patients, we value our patients trust in our us and we are here to serve with a world class experience.

