Spectrum Investment Advisors Celebrates 30 Years in Business

Spectrum Marks Three Decades of Service, Strategy, and Passion

MEQUON, Wis., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Investment Advisors proudly celebrated its 30th anniversary this fall, marking three decades of trust, innovation, and purpose-driven service. The milestone was honored with a vibrant Open House at the firm's office, where over 200 guests gathered to enjoy live music, specialty cocktails, and heartfelt moments with the Spectrum Investment Advisors team.

Founded in 1995 with a mission to simplify retirement decisions and empower individuals through education, Spectrum Investment Advisors has grown from a small advisory firm into a nationally recognized leader in both retirement plan consulting and wealth management services. Throughout its journey, the firm has remained committed to transparency, independence, and client-first service.

"Retirement planning should be understandable, approachable, and tailored to each organization's unique needs," said Manuel Rosado, President of Spectrum Investment Advisors. "Thirty years later, that belief still guides everything we do."

Over the years, Spectrum Investment Advisors has partnered with hundreds of organizations—from school districts and municipalities to corporations and nonprofits—helping employees build financial confidence. Its signature color-coded investment approach, educational webinars, and personalized consulting have become hallmarks of Spectrum's financial wellness services.

The firm's timeline reflects steady growth and innovation. In 2011, Spectrum Investment Advisors moved to its current location in Mequon, marking a new chapter of expansion. That same year, the firm introduced wealth management services to support individuals and families with personalized financial planning. Between 2011 and 2012, Spectrum secured a patent for its signature color-coded investment process, reinforcing its commitment to education. In 2019, Manuel Rosado was named President, continuing the firm's legacy of leadership and client-first service. The launch of GuideSteps in 2021 further enhanced Spectrum's ability to deliver tailored retirement planning, and in 2023, the firm celebrated the release of its first book—another milestone in its mission to empower and inform.

Beyond financial guidance, Spectrum Investment Advisors has built a reputation for community engagement, supporting local causes and fostering a culture of generosity and inclusion. The anniversary celebration reflected those values, bringing together clients, partners, and team members to honor the firm's legacy and look ahead to its future.

"As we step into our next chapter, we remain focused on building and strengthening relationships," stated Angelica Niemann, Marketing Manager. "Every event, every conversation, every client relationship is a chance to make retirement and wealth planning more meaningful and more human."

Spectrum Investment Advisors' 30-Year Anniversary Open House was a celebration of connection—and a tribute to the many milestones still to come.

SOURCE Spectrum Investment Advisors