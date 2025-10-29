Suzanne Weeden & Emily Zimmerman of Spectrum Investment Advisors were recognized on the 2025 NAPA Top Women Advisors List

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 20th Spectrum Investment Advisors is proud to announce that Suzanne (Sue) Weeden, Senior Relationship Manager, and Emily Zimmerman, Relationship Manager, made the National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA) 2025 list of Top Women Advisors. This will be Sue's eighth year and Emily's third year making this prestigious list. The list recognizes the growing number of women who are making significant contributions to the retirement industry, as well as bringing excellence to the profession.

"We are pleased and proud to be able to once again acknowledge the fine and important work that these individuals have done to help provide a better retirement for their clients, employers, and individual retirement savers alike," - Nevin E. Adams, Chief Communications Officer of the American Retirement Association, and Editor-in-Chief of NAPA-Net.

Of the 600 nominations, +100 advisors were selected in three categories: Captains, MVPs, and Rising Stars. Sue was recognized in the MVPs category and Emily was nominated as a Rising Star. Nominees responded to a series of quantitative and qualitative questions regarding their experience, education, team structure, accomplishments, and impact. Those responses were anonymized and then reviewed by an impressive panel of industry experts who, over the course of several weeks, selected the honored individuals.

"We are so proud of Sue and Emily, they are both well deserving recipients," - Manuel Rosado, President of Spectrum Investment Advisors.

About Spectrum Investment Advisors

Spectrum Investment Advisors was incorporated in 1995. Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. For more information about the firm, visit www.spectruminvestor.com. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

About NAPA

The National Association of Plan Advisors was created by and for retirement plan advisors. NAPA, part of the American Retirement Association, is the only advocacy group exclusively focused on the issues that matter to retirement plan advisors. For more information visit napa-net.org.

