SPECTRUM LAUNCHES INVINCIBLE WIFI™, INTEGRATING WIFI 7 WITH 5G AND BATTERY BACKUP FOR CONSTANT CONNECTIVITY

"By integrating WiFi 7 with battery power and 5G backup, we make sure critical moments aren't interrupted," said Dave Rodrian, Group Vice President, WiFi Products. "Invincible WiFi™ means you can continue with movie night, businesses can take payments, and students can finish their homework even if the lights go out. Through wind, rain and snow, our customers can count on Spectrum Internet to be there when it matters most."

Available to both residential and business customers, Invincible WiFi's advanced technology and automated backup systems operate in the background, so customers' devices remain seamlessly connected. If a home or business loses power, Invincible WiFi's battery unit keeps the router running for up to eight hours. Invincible WiFi also comes with a backup 5G cellular connection, keeping customers online without interruption if a network disruption occurs.

Recognized by WiFi Now as the "Best In-Home WiFi Product" and modeled after the Red Dot award-winning design of Spectrum's original WiFi 7 router, the Invincible WiFi router supports the latest WiFi 7 technology, offering faster speeds, lower latency and improved performance for the growing number of devices in today's homes and workplaces. Customers can easily set up and manage their WiFi with the My Spectrum App.

For residential customers, Invincible WiFi is included with Spectrum's 2 Gig Internet service at no additional cost. It can be added to Spectrum Internet Gig service for $10/month or to any other Spectrum Internet package for $20/month. Similarly, Spectrum Business customers with 2 Gig Internet service receive Invincible WiFi at no additional cost and all other Spectrum Business customers can get Invincible WiFi for $30/month or add it to their existing WiFi service for an incremental $20/month.

More information about Spectrum's Invincible WiFi is available at Spectrum.com/StayConnected.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company available to 58 million homes and small to large businesses across 41 states. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products.

More information can be found at corporate.charter.com.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.