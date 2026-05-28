Spectrum Medical Care Center Launches First-of-its-Kind Initiative Aimed to Address Queer Gynecological Health

New service expansion led by Dr. Homyra Hadavand aims to close persistent gaps in access, trust, and outcomes for queer women in Arizona

PHOENIX, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Medical Care Center, a nonprofit healthcare provider serving Arizona's LGBTQ+ community, announced today the creation of its Full-Spectrum Queer Gyno Care Initiative, a new service launching later this year that will offer gynecologic and reproductive health care to queer women and gender-expansive individuals who need these services. To lead this initiative, Spectrum Medical is partnering with Dr. Homyra Hadavand, an obstetrician-gynecologist with extensive experience delivering culturally competent care across diverse patient populations.

Dr. Homyra Hadavand will lead Spectrum Medical Care Center's new Full-Spectrum Queer Gyno Care Initiative.

The Full-Spectrum Queer Gyno Care Initiative will provide whole-person care, including primary and preventative care, menstrual health, hormone support, contraception and reproductive care, sexual wellness, STI testing and treatment, management of chronic conditions, and more. These services are intentionally designed to cater to the unique needs of LGBTQ+ women and people across the gender spectrum who need gynecologic services.

A key part of bringing this initiative to life later this year is a 10-member advisory board, composed of providers and community leaders, that is co-designing the Queer Gyno Care Initiative alongside Spectrum Medical. This approach ensures the Queer Gyno Care Initiative is collaboratively built by the people it serves, alongside Spectrum Medical's clinical and leadership teams. The advisory board brings lived experience and community knowledge to the table to ensure the initiative is culturally competent and inclusive by design, rather than as an exception.

This service expansion comes as LGBTQ+ women face significant disparities in preventative care. According to the National LGBTQ Women's Survey, 31% of LGBTQ+ women do not have a regular provider and 15% have never seen an OBGYN. Lesbian women are also 40-50% less likely to receive routine Pap tests. This is often due to discomfort, stigma or lack of provider understanding in traditional healthcare settings.

"For many LGBTQ+ women and gender expansive individuals, the healthcare system wasn't built with them in mind," said Mark Moeremans, CEO of Spectrum Medical. "That shows up in missed screenings, delayed care, and patients disengaging from the system altogether. Our work with the community advisory board ensures this initiative shifts the paradigm, offering care that reflects patients' experiences and earns their trust."

Dr. Homyra Hadavand brings years of experience caring for underserved communities. She began her career treating pregnant patients living with HIV during a time when cases were rapidly rising on the East Coast. Most recently, she has served with the Indian Health Service at facilities across the country, supporting Indigenous communities and improving access to culturally informed care.

"Caring for underserved communities has always been at the heart of my work," said Dr. Hadavand. "I'm thrilled to be joining Spectrum Medical and continuing the mission to create a space where patients feel seen, respected, and supported in every aspect of their health."

Spectrum Medical will formally launch the Full-Spectrum Queer Gyno Care Initiative in conjunction with the opening of its new Central Phoenix facility, expected in late 2026. The new space will be intentionally designed to support a more inclusive, trauma-informed patient experience. Patients and community members interested in learning more about the Full-Spectrum Queer Gyno Care Initiative, receiving updates, or expressing early interest in services can sign up at Spectrum Medical Gynecologic Care Services. More information about Spectrum Medical can be found at www.spectrummedicalcare.org

About Spectrum Medical

Spectrum Medical Care Center is a leading provider of primary care, preventative care, HIV care, PrEP, PEP and STI testing services, and has been meeting the unique healthcare needs of the LGBTQ+ community in the Phoenix area since 1997. Spectrum Medical's growing team of experienced medical professionals and staff proudly serve all patients with state-of-the-art, competent and compassionate care. They are deeply committed to healthcare equality in the community.

SOURCE Spectrum Medical Care Center