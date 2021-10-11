Spectrum Mobile™ Introduces Best Deal In Mobile Starting At $29.99/Month Per Unlimited Line

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Mobile today introduced its most aggressive Unlimited pricing starting at $29.99/month per line for customers with at least two Spectrum Mobile lines. Representing a potential monthly savings of up to 60% off customers' existing mobile bills, the new pricing includes access to the fastest overall speeds** with Spectrum Mobile's converged WiFi and cellular service, nationwide 5G at no extra cost, and no added taxes, fees or contracts.

The announcement is part of the company's converged network strategy to provide consumers a differentiated connectivity experience with highly competitive, simple data plans and pricing. Spectrum Mobile combines the company's high-speed internet and WiFi with 5G and 4G LTE cellular service to deliver substantially faster data speeds that are on average more than 35% faster than the competition. By bundling Spectrum Mobile with Spectrum Internet®, customers experience even greater savings while staying connected to their devices inside and outside the home with the company's mobile broadband service.

"With our new Unlimited pricing, Spectrum Mobile customers now have access to the best multiline pricing in the wireless industry, with even more flexibility to mix and match their data plans to suit their needs, while enjoying our superior performance and connectivity," said Danny Bowman, Chief Mobile Officer for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of mobile, internet, TV and voice services. "Spectrum Mobile literally puts the power of our high-speed internet into the palm of a customer's hand using our converged WiFi and cellular network so they can text, stream, work and talk seamlessly on the go or in their home."

How Spectrum Mobile's New Unlimited Pricing Works

Spectrum Mobile's new Unlimited pricing is available to new and existing customers*** and reinforces its commitment to offering simple, high-value data plans. Unlimited continues to start at $45/month for customers with one line, but all Unlimited lines now start at $29.99/month per line for multiple lines. That means a customer can get two lines of Unlimited for $59.98/month, three lines for $89.97/month and four lines for $119.96/month – up to 10 total lines – and all prices include taxes and fees with no contracts. The first chart illustrates how Spectrum Mobile's Unlimited pricing compares with other providers' unlimited offerings:

Existing Spectrum Mobile customers are eligible for the new pricing on any new Unlimited lines added to their account. And unlike other providers Spectrum Mobile allows customers to mix and match By the Gig lines with Unlimited lines, for up to 10 total lines. Additionally, customers qualify for the new multiline pricing by combining By the Gig lines with Unlimited. For example, as shown in the second chart, a Spectrum customer can combine a By the Gig line at $14/Gig line with a $29.99 Unlimited line for two lines and a total monthly bill of $43.99, including taxes and fees:

All Spectrum Mobile data plans include no contracts, nationwide 5G access; unlimited talk and texting; the flexibility to change rate plans as needed for no additional cost; interest-free monthly installment plans for the best devices in the industry, including phones, wearable watches and iPads; and a robust bring-your-own-device program. Spectrum Mobile also has an online calculator to make it easy for customers to estimate their monthly savings, and offers the best purchase experience in the nation as ranked by J.D. Power.

"Since we introduced our landline voice product into the marketplace nearly 20 years ago, we have consistently challenged the conventional telephone price structure by reducing our rates and enabling customers to bundle their services," Bowman said. "Now, with Spectrum Mobile, we are bringing that philosophy to the wireless industry by allowing our customers to bundle their mobile service with our broadband, providing them superior value and performance for all their connectivity needs."

More details on pricing and data plans are available at www.SpectrumMobile.com or by calling 1-833-657-0388.

*Savings based on 2-line comparison of unlimited plans among major national carriers as of 09/2021; prepaid excluded; data usage limits vary by carrier. Spectrum Internet required. Services not available in all areas. Restrictions apply. ©2021 Charter Communications

**Fastest Overall Speeds claim based on Global Wireless Solutions' combined cellular and WiFi speed test results in Spectrum service area where WiFi is available. Cellular speeds vary by location.

***Spectrum Internet required. Auto-pay required. For Unlimited, speeds are reduced after 20 GB of usage per line. Restrictions apply. For details, refer to Spectrum.com/policies/mobile-terms.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

