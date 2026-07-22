SPECTRUM MOBILE INTRODUCES UNLIMITED PLUS PREMIUM WITH BUILT-IN SAVINGS AND EXCLUSIVE FEATURES

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

Unlimited Plus Premium includes unlimited premium high-speed data, 50 GB high-speed mobile hotspot data, and video streaming up to 4K UHD for maximum connectivity and entertainment.

Customers receive built-in savings with up to $10/month phone financing credit (up to $360 value towards a new phone) and an included smartwatch data plan (up to $10 monthly value), plus Anytime Upgrade.

Enhanced global connectivity is included, with free international roaming for calls and texts, and 20 GB per month of high-speed data in over 215 countries and destinations.

STAMFORD, Conn., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready for wireless that does more? The new Unlimited Plus Premium plan from Spectrum Mobile brings residential customers a powerful mix of premium features and built-in savings. The new top-tier plan delivers the most comprehensive suite of benefits across Spectrum Mobile, designed for those who want the best in wireless connectivity and value.

Spectrum Mobile Unlimited Plus Premium with Built-In Savings and Exclusive Features (Source: Spectrum)

"Unlimited Plus Premium is our most flexible and feature-rich plan yet," said Danny Bowman, Executive Vice President, Product. "It delivers premium connectivity, savings and exclusive benefits, meeting the needs of customers who expect even more from their mobile experience."

The new plan offers several exclusive features:

50 GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data - five times more than Unlimited Plus. Ideal for streaming, gaming, remote work, travel and multi-device households.

- five times more than Unlimited Plus. Ideal for streaming, gaming, remote work, travel and multi-device households. Video streaming up to 4K UHD on cellular, letting customers enjoy their favorite content in full 4K detail when away from WiFi.

on cellular, letting customers enjoy their favorite content in full 4K detail when away from WiFi. Built-in savings with up to $10 per month credit for financed Spectrum Mobile phones (up to a $360 value).

with up to $10 per month credit for financed Spectrum Mobile phones (up to a $360 value). Included smartwatch service for one eligible paired smartwatch, a $10 monthly value.

for one eligible paired smartwatch, a $10 monthly value. Enhanced global connectivity with free international roaming with calls and texts, and 20 GB of high-speed data per month in more than 215 countries and destinations, including Canada and Mexico.

Unlimited Plus Premium also includes all the benefits of Spectrum Mobile's current plans: unlimited high-speed data, unlimited talk, text and WiFi calling, straightforward pricing, coast-to-coast 5G coverage, and access to Speed Boost when connected to the Spectrum Mobile Network's approximately 45 million secure WiFi access points nationwide. As with Unlimited Plus, customers who signed up for Unlimited Plus Premium also have access to Anytime Upgrade, allowing them to upgrade their phone without traditional wait times.

Unlimited Plus Premium is available to residential customers for $50 per month per line (multi-line) or $60 per month (single-line) with no contracts, added taxes or hidden fees.

More information about Spectrum Mobile Unlimited Plus Premium is available at www.spectrum.com/mobile.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company available to nearly 59 million homes and small to large businesses across 41 states. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products.

More information can be found at corporate.charter.com.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.