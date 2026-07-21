SPECTRUM REACH ANNOUNCES EXPANSION TO INCLUDE NEW YORK INTERCONNECT

Spectrum Reach Expands Operations in NY, Continuing to Represent Comcast and Optimum, and Providing Opportunities for Brands to Advertise in Nation's Top Media Market

Key Takeaways:

The move strengthens Spectrum Reach's ability to align operations and deliver enhanced multiscreen campaigns for advertisers seeking to reach consumers at scale in the New York market.

Bringing NYI's product portfolio into Spectrum Reach expands the capabilities, insights and local expertise available to brands and agencies in one of the most important advertising markets in the U.S.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales business of Spectrum, today announced the expansion of its advertising business to provide many of the products and services of New York Interconnect (NYI), which will cease operations on September 28, 2026. NYI is an advanced advertising joint venture that allows marketers to seamlessly purchase TV and digital ad space across multiple Multichannel Video Programming Distributors (MVPDs) in the New York Designated Market Area (DMA).

With this expansion, Spectrum Reach will streamline operations, reducing handoffs and backend execution steps for a more seamless advertising experience while bringing together its advanced advertising capabilities and scale with NYI's local market strength. The expansion will enable Spectrum Reach to be even better positioned to offer enhanced multiscreen solutions that make it easier for brands to reach the right audiences across the New York media market in the rapidly evolving TV ecosystem.

"We are further strengthening Spectrum Reach and New York Interconnect to create even more value for brands and agencies looking to connect with audiences at scale in New York," said Jason Brown, Executive Vice President, Spectrum Reach. "We are strengthening our market-leading capabilities, local insight and advanced advertising solutions to better serve our clients in one of the most dynamic and influential markets in the country."

In connection with this, later this year, certain members of the NYI team will join Spectrum Reach, creating one unified team focused on supporting advertisers, agencies and marketing partners with seamless service and more powerful media solutions, further positioning NYI's current advertising customers for the future, which is streaming and advanced advertising in addition to traditional TV advertising.

More information about Spectrum Reach is available at www.spectrumreach.com.

About Spectrum Reach

Spectrum Reach®, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), provides custom advertising solutions for local, regional and national clients. Operating in 36 states and 91 markets, Spectrum Reach creates scalable advertising and marketing services driven by aggregated and de-identified data insights and award-winning creative services and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees. Spectrum Reach helps businesses of all sizes reach anyone, anywhere, on any screen. Additional information about Spectrum Reach can be found at spectrumreach.com.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.