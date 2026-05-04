SPECTRUM PROMOTES DAVE RODRIAN TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CONNECTIVITY PRODUCTS

Rodrian to Lead Newly Formed Connectivity Organization Responsible for Internet, WiFi and Voice Products

STAMFORD, Conn., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum today announced the promotion of Dave Rodrian to Senior Vice President, Connectivity Products. In this role, Rodrian will oversee the newly formed Connectivity organization responsible for the strategy and development of Spectrum's Internet, WiFi and Voice products. The appointment coincides with the retirement of Carl Leuschner following a 17-year career with the Company, including the last seven as Senior Vice President, Internet and Voice Products.

Dave Rodrian, Senior Vice President, Connectivity Products. Photo credit: Charter Communications

"To better reflect how customers experience our services and to accelerate innovation, we are bringing together Internet, WiFi and Voice into a single organization under Dave's leadership," said Danny Bowman, Executive Vice President, Product. "Dave's deep expertise in connectivity and proven track record in product development make him ideally suited to lead this team and deliver for our customers."

An industry veteran who first joined Spectrum in 2009, Rodrian brings extensive experience in product and innovation leadership to his new role. He most recently served as Group Vice President, WiFi Products, leading the deployment of Spectrum's suite of Advanced WiFi routers since the launch of WiFi 6E, the converged connectivity experience with Speed Boost, and data offload via the Spectrum Mobile Wireless Network. Under his leadership, Spectrum became the fastest growing WiFi 7 provider and this year launched WiFi 7 extenders and Invincible WiFi, which was recognized by WiFi Now as the "Best In-Home WiFi Product."

Rodrian previously served as Spectrum's Group Vice President of Internet Products, leading the team responsible for developing new connectivity services, products, and equipment, including the launch of DOCSIS 3.1 and 1 Gbps service across Spectrum's service area. He also has held roles leading the Voice, Email, and Customer Identity Product Teams at Spectrum. Prior to joining Spectrum, Rodrian spent five years at Level 3 Communications in the corporate strategy and development group.

He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Iowa State University and a master's degree in engineering management from Duke University. Rodrian currently serves on the board of directors for CUJO AI and has been awarded three U.S. patents.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company available to nearly 59 million homes and small to large businesses across 41 states. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products.

More information can be found at corporate.charter.com.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.