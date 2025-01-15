SPECTRUM OPENS APPLICATIONS FOR 2025-2026 CLASS OF SPECTRUM SCHOLARS

Spectrum Has Awarded More Than $1.5 Million in College Scholarships Since 2020

Key Takeaways:

Spectrum will award 15 college juniors $20,000 each in scholarships.

Students participate in professional development & award-winning internship program.

Eligible rising college juniors can apply for Spectrum Scholars now through April 4 .

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of connectivity and entertainment services, today opened applications for Spectrum Scholars, the Company's annual scholarship and professional development program for college students with financial need. Now accepting applications for its fifth class, Spectrum has awarded more than $1.5 million in scholarships through Spectrum Scholars since 2020. Eligible students can learn more and apply by April 4.

Each of the 15 students selected for the 2025-2026 class will receive a $20,000 scholarship to be distributed between their junior and senior years. They'll also participate in a two-year professional development program that includes pairing them with a Spectrum employee mentor and complete a paid internship with Spectrum, which was recently recognized by RippleMatch's Campus Forward Awards for excellence in internship programming.

"Spectrum Scholars is more than just a scholarship program; it's a pathway to career success," said Paul Marchand, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer. "From getting paired with an employee mentor to a paid internship with Spectrum, this comprehensive program offers real-world learning experiences, professional development and unique opportunities for career exploration."

Empowering Next Generation Leaders

Throughout the two-year program, the Scholars meet with their mentors to discuss their professional goals, tackle challenges and identify potential career opportunities. The students also participate in a paid, 10-week internship at one of Spectrum's corporate offices in Stamford, Charlotte, St. Louis, Denver or Austin. For some Scholars, these internships lead to employment with Spectrum post-graduation.

Sarah Velez entered the Spectrum Scholars program in 2022 and joined the Company as a Marketing Operations Analyst Intern from its Stamford headquarters during the summer of2023. Throughout her internship, she focused on building a network within Spectrum, meeting with various marketing teams to understand their roles and establish relationships. Upon graduating from UConn last May, Ms. Velez accepted a full-time position with Spectrum as a Marketing Associate.

"From the moment I joined Spectrum Scholars, I had the chance to meet and learn from so many people across different marketing functions, which broadened my understanding of the various career paths available," said Ms. Velez. "This exposure, combined with hands-on experience and mentorship support, helped me narrow down my interests and develop the skills I need to succeed in my current role."

2025 Scholarship Applications Now Open

More information about how to apply for the fifth class of Spectrum Scholars, as well as program eligibility and selection criteria, is available here. The deadline for applications is April 4, 2025, and winners will be announced in the summer.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator with services available to more than an estimated 58 million homes and businesses in 41 states. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com .

