SPECTRUM OPENS APPLICATIONS FOR SIXTH CLASS OF SPECTRUM SCHOLARS

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum today opened applications for its sixth class of Spectrum Scholars, the Company's annual scholarship and career-development program for students with financial need. The award-winning Spectrum Scholars program pairs a $20,000 scholarship with a two-year professional development program and paid internship with Spectrum. With this commitment, Spectrum has invested more than $2 million in the program since 2020. Eligible students can learn more and apply for the 2026 class now through Friday, April 3.

The 15 students selected for the Scholars program participate in a two-year professional development program that includes a dedicated Spectrum mentor, career-readiness education and training, and access to a variety of leadership and networking events. They also can complete a paid Spectrum internship at one of its corporate offices in Stamford, Austin, Charlotte, Denver or St. Louis.

"Spectrum offers many ways to grow a career, and Spectrum Scholars helps students with financial need tap into those opportunities early, combining tuition support with meaningful professional development," said Paul Marchand, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "The program is designed to help participants enter the workforce more prepared, more confident and better equipped to succeed in their careers."

Spectrum Scholars Fuels Career Readiness & Opportunity

Since 2020, Spectrum has welcomed over 90 Spectrum Scholars, pursuing degrees in fields like computer science, marketing and finance at colleges and universities across the country. Yaseen Rasheed, a 2025 Spectrum Scholar and junior at the University of Texas at Austin studying electrical and computer engineering, will start as a Software Engineering Intern on Spectrum's Network Engineering team in Austin this summer.

"Spectrum Scholars gives me mentorship and practical advice I don't get in class, like regular check-ins with a mentor and tips on networking and planning my career," said Rasheed. "I'm eager to intern this summer and get hands-on experience that will help me build my future career in software engineering."

Spectrum Supports Long-Term Career Growth

After graduation, many Scholars apply for full-time opportunities to continue growing with Spectrum, a great place to build a career, including for young professionals.

Employees earn a starting wage of at least $20 per hour, nearly three times the federal minimum wage.

Spectrum covers 100% of tuition costs upfront for associate degrees, bachelor's degrees, and certificate and bootcamp programs through the Education Benefit, plus up to $10,000 per year in reimbursement for programs outside of the tuition-free catalog.

Spectrum employees have access to a market-leading retirement plan with a Company contribution of up to 9% a year.

With the Employee Stock Purchase Plan, employees have the option to buy Charter stock via payroll deductions, and the Company provides matching Restricted Stock Units that grow with tenure.

For 13 consecutive years, Spectrum has absorbed the full annual healthcare premium cost increase, keeping more money in employees' pockets.

