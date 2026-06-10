SPECTRUM REACH AND ANOKI AI TEAM UP TO ACHIEVE IMPROVED REAL-TIME TRANSPARENCY IN STREAMING TV

Anoki ContextIQ Brings Brand Suitability and Contextual Intelligence to Spectrum Reach's Streaming Inventory — Including Live Content

NEW YORK and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Reach and Anoki AI today announced a collaboration that will give advertisers even better control and transparency over where their ads appear on streaming television platforms. Through the agreement, Spectrum Reach now has integrated Anoki's ContextIQ – a platform that analyzes the exact context of connected TV (CTV) moments – across its extensive streaming ad inventory. This allows brands to see in real time exactly what content their ads appear alongside, including live broadcasts of premium national and local news, plus sports and entertainment events.

"Transparency has always been central to Spectrum Reach and our advertisers; teaming up with Anoki helps us to deliver even more context around live content," said Rob Klippel, Senior Vice President of Product, Technology and Operations, Spectrum Reach. "With AI-powered sub-segment genre classification, marketers can know exactly where their ads appear and invest with greater confidence in inventory that is brand-suitable."

How Anoki AI's ContextIQ Works

Spectrum Reach has long offered advertisers the ability to match ads with live CTV inventory, like running a pet food commercial during a live dog show. Now, with Anoki's ContextIQ, Spectrum Reach can deliver scene-level contextual advertising on live broadcasts. It works like this: advertisers set guidelines, such as avoiding certain content topics or choosing shows with a specific message. Then, using real-time data, ads are matched to the most suitable ad breaks within milliseconds. For example, when a story about Father's Day runs live on Spectrum News, an advertiser can have its barbecue grill commercial placed to appear seconds later, with real-time placement supported by the Magnite and Index Exchange supply-side platforms (SSPs).

Advancing Transparency in Live Streaming

Spectrum Reach's alliance with Anoki reflects growing demand from advertisers for greater transparency and accountability in streaming advertising, particularly live content, where advertisers have traditionally had limited visibility into the context surrounding their ads. For example, Spectrum News covers a wide variety of topics during its live broadcasts, and with scene-level contextual targeting, advertisers can reach engaged local audiences. This gives advertisers new clarity and confidence when it comes to buying live broadcasts, knowing their ads are appearing alongside content that aligns with their goals.

"For years, the industry has wanted brand suitability and contextual transparency that goes beyond genre-level controls," said Raghu Kodige, Co-Founder and CEO, Anoki. "With Spectrum Reach, we're showing that scene- and segment-level video intelligence can work in streaming environments, including live programming, unlocking new ideas on what is possible in advertising."

Horizon Media is among those advertisers that are already using the technology to bring new clarity to live CTV ad placements. "We are focused on giving clients greater transparency and confidence in their CTV investments," said Alexander Stone, Horizon's Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Enterprise Partnerships. "Through our relationship with Spectrum Reach, we can access premium streaming inventory at scale, while Anoki's contextual intelligence gives us deeper visibility into the live content environments where ads appear, from sports and entertainment to local news. That insight helps our clients make smarter, more informed media decisions."

More information on Spectrum Reach's CTV offering is available at spectrumreach.com/streaming-tv.

About Spectrum Reach

Spectrum Reach®, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), provides custom advertising solutions for local, regional and national clients. Operating in 36 states and 91 markets, Spectrum Reach creates scalable advertising and marketing services driven by aggregated and de-identified data insights and award-winning creative services and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees. Spectrum Reach helps businesses of all sizes reach anyone, anywhere, on any screen. Additional information about Spectrum Reach can be found at spectrumreach.com.

About Anoki AI

Anoki is an AI company advancing the connected TV ecosystem through contextual video intelligence. Its platform, ContextIQ, analyzes video at the segment and scene level to enable brand-suitable advertising and structured activation across streaming environments. By bringing clarity and scalability to live and on-demand programming, Anoki helps publishers unlock value while enabling advertisers to engage audiences responsibly. For more information, visit anoki.ai.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.