SPECTRUM SAYS 'THANK YOU' WITH FREE GIG LIFT DURING THANKSGIVING WEEK

Enjoy Thanks'GIG'ing Nov. 24 – Dec. 1 and Stream More, Shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday Faster and Stay Gig-Speed Connected – All Week Long – On Us

Key Takeaways:

'Tis the season to be thankful and Spectrum says "thank you" to current Internet customers with a free week-long lift to 1 Gig from November 24 to December 1.

"Gig Week" speed increase is perfect for even faster holiday streaming, video calls, gaming, and Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping.

Super-fast Internet powered by Spectrum's Fiber Broadband Network and industry-leading reliability and speed.

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What better way to prepare for the highest Internet usage period of the year with Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping and all the Thanksgiving festivities than with a FREE week-long Internet speed boost up to a Gig? Kicking off the holiday season, Spectrum is saying "thank you" to its customers with Spectrum Internet Premier and eligible legacy Spectrum Ultra and flagship Internet plans, with a data-speed lift up to 1 Gig at no extra cost – just in time for family visits, TV binging and online Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping.

Spectrum Gig Week Nov 24 - Dec 1

Customers with qualifying Spectrum Internet plans and compatible equipment can activate their complimentary speed lift in the My Spectrum App anytime through November 24. The temporary speed increase will automatically revert on December 2.

"Thanksgiving means more people, more devices, and a lot more gaming, streaming and shopping," said Sharon Peters, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer at Spectrum. "'Gig Week' is our way of saying thank you on one of the busiest online weeks of the year – by giving families the extra bandwidth to keep all their devices running smoothly, whether they're catching up with family with video calls, streaming their favorite sports or grabbing the best Cyber Monday deals."

So, whether it's a cousin streaming football under the dinner table, parents video chatting with loved ones across the country or kids gaming in the next room, everyone enjoys seamless connectivity. And when it's time to shop online for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, faster Internet means even smoother browsing and quicker checkouts so customers can snag the best deals before they're gone.

Spectrum's Fiber Broadband Network Brings Fast, Reliable and Affordable Connectivity

Powering "Gig Week" is Spectrum's Fiber Broadband Network, delivering the fastest Internet and WiFi speeds with no data caps, industry-leading reliability and Spectrum Mobile, which offers the fastest wireless speeds when combined with WiFi. Additionally, through Spectrum's Seamless Connectivity experience, customers can enjoy significant savings by bundling mobile, broadband and video services – including access to the most popular streaming apps with eligible Spectrum TV plans at no additional cost.

More information about "Gig Week" is available at www.spectrum.net/mkt/gig-week-2.

*Gig Week Internet speed active through 12/01/2025; subject to change; applies to qualified residential customers without any outstanding obligation to Spectrum. SPECTRUM INTERNET: Speeds based on wired connection. Actual speeds (including wireless) vary and are not guaranteed. Gig capable Spectrum-owned equipment (including router) required for Gig speeds. Maximum speed for some Internet equipment up to 940 Mbps. Internet speed will return to original speed tier at end of Gig Week. Services subject to all applicable service terms and conditions, subject to change. Not available in all areas. Restrictions apply.

**Fastest Speeds claim based on Broadband Download Speed among the top 5 national providers in Opensignal USA: Fixed Broadband Experience Report – May 2025. Based on Opensignal independent analysis of mean download speed. © 2025 Opensignal Limited.

***Based on Ookla Speedtest reporting.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company available to 58 million homes and small to large businesses across 41 states. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products.

More information can be found at corporate.charter.com.

