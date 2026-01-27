SPECTRUM SUPER BOWL AD SPOTLIGHTS ITS ROLE AS AMERICA'S CONNECTIVITY COMPANY™, POWERING THE PEOPLE WHO POWER THE NATION

Ad Celebrates the People Building America and How Spectrum's 100% U.S.-Based Employees, and 100% U.S.-Built Fiber Broadband Network Keeps Them Connected

Key Takeaways:

Super Bowl ad spotlights Spectrum's 100% U.S.-built Fiber Broadband Network backed by its Customer Commitment from its 100% U.S.-based employees.

Titled "America's Connectivity Company," the commercial will air in nearly 60 markets during the February 8 game.

Spectrum's reliable Seamless Connectivity supports homes and businesses from coast-to-coast with the fastest Internet, WiFi and wireless speeds.

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Super Bowl, Spectrum shines a light on the everyday drive and determination of people across the country with a new commercial that celebrates those who work hard, work together, and don't back down when things are tough. Backing them in their quest to achieve true greatness is America's Connectivity Company™, which is powered by Spectrum's 100% U.S.-built Fiber Broadband Network.

America's Connectivity Company: Spectrum's 2026 Big Game Commercial Speed Speed

The 30-second commercial, "America's Connectivity Company," is an ode to hard-working Americans, including Spectrum's own 90,000 U.S.-based employees, who build, maintain and operate the advanced, high-speed connectivity backbone that delivers reliable performance, including the fastest Internet, WiFi and wireless speeds with 24/7 U.S.-based customer service, to tens of millions of American homes and businesses across 41 states.

Created by VCCP, the commercial was filmed across the country featuring Spectrum employees and customers. It will air in nearly 60 Spectrum markets* during the February 8 Super Bowl LX matchup between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

"America isn't powered by technology alone," said Simon Cassels, Senior Vice President and Chief Creative Officer for Spectrum. "It's powered by people; by teachers staying late; by paramedics starting early; ranchers keeping America fed; by families holding everything together – and they are all backed by the reliable Seamless Connectivity Americans need. The Super Bowl is the ideal stage to showcase our U.S.-based employees who deliver our fiber-powered technology that keeps Americans connected every day."

Spectrum Delivers Fast, Affordable Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment

The Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network covers more than one million miles across the Company's 41-state service area.

Spectrum is the #1 rural Internet provider in the nation, and its Rural Construction Initiative is adding an additional 100,000+ miles of fiber-optic network infrastructure.

Customers benefit from the fastest Internet and WiFi and industry-leading reliability.

Spectrum Mobile offers the fastest wireless speeds with reliable and secure connections when combined with WiFi.

With Spectrum Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment, customers can save over $1,000 a year by bundling mobile, broadband and video services – including access to the most popular streaming apps with eligible Spectrum TV plans at no extra cost.

From main streets to manufacturing floors, kitchen tables to command centers, Spectrum's American-built and American-operated network powers the connections that drive our country. Because when Americans roll up their sleeves and get to work, they can depend on America's Connectivity Company to achieve true greatness.

*Spectrum Super Bowl Ad Markets

Albany, NY

Austin, TX

Bangor, ME

Beaumont-Port Arthur, LA

Binghamton, NY

Birmingham, AL

Buffalo-Niagara Falls, NY

Charlotte-Gastonia, NC

Chattanooga, TN

Cincinnati, OH

Cleveland, OH

Columbia, SC

Columbus, GA

Columbus, OH

Corpus Christi, TX

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

Dayton, OH

El Paso, TX

Elmira-Corning, NY

Erie, PA

Evansville, IN

Florence, SC

Greensboro-Winston Salem, NC

Greenville-Spartanburg, SC

Harlingen, TX

Huntsville, AL

Jackson, TN

Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, TN

Kansas City, MO

Knoxville, TN

La Crosse, WI

Laredo, TX

Lexington-Fayette, KY

Lincoln, NE

Los Angeles, CA

Louisville, KY

Madison, WI

Medford-Ashland, OR

Milwaukee-Racine, WI

Montgomery, AL

New York, NY

Orlando, FL

Raleigh-Durham, NC

Rochester, MN

Rochester, NY

San Antonio, TX

St. Louis, MO

Syracuse, NY

Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL

Toledo, OH

Utica-Rome, NY

Waco, TX

Watertown, NY

Wausau, WI

Wilmington, NC

Youngstown-Warren, OH

Yuma, AZ

Fastest Speeds claim based on Broadband Download Speed among the top 5 national providers in Opensignal USA: Fixed Broadband Experience Report – May 2025. Based on Opensignal independent analysis of mean download speed. © 2025 Opensignal Limited.

Fastest Wireless Speeds based on combined mean download speed results for 4G, 5G and WiFi across converged users on the top 5 national providers in November 2025 report. ©2025 Opensignal Limited

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company available to 58 million homes and small to large businesses across 41 states. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products.

More information can be found at corporate.charter.com.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.