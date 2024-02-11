SPECTRUM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL 2024 TOUTS HOME INTERNET SPEED AND RELIABILITY

In its First Super Bowl Commercial in Six Years, Spectrum Takes Aim at Spotty Coverage and Service Flaws of Cell Phone Internet Providers

"Walls Were Getting in the Way"

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum returned to the Super Bowl tonight for the first time since 2018 with a witty new commercial poking fun at the spotty coverage of cell phone home internet providers while highlighting the speed and reliability of Spectrum Internet.

In the 30-second ad – aptly titled "Holes" – Mom arrives home to discover her family has smashed a gaping hole in the living room wall to get a better internet signal. "Turns out the walls were getting in the way," Dad says.

2024 Big Game Day Commercial | Spectrum

While comical to think somebody would actually knock holes in their walls to improve service, the ad illustrates the limitations of what cell phone home internet users regularly experience. Unlike the Super Bowl game, there is no contest: Spectrum Internet delivers 24/7 reliability, security, and dramatically faster speeds, while saving customers hundreds of dollars per year on their home internet and mobile service vs. the competition.

The commercial, created by agency Something Different, debuted in more than two dozen Spectrum markets – including New York, Dallas, Los Angeles and Kansas City (*complete list of markets below)– during the Super Bowl LVIII matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Spectrum Home Internet Lives Up to the Hype

Spectrum Internet offers speeds up to 1 Gbps everywhere the company operates – even through walls – and exceeded advertised download and upload speeds for all tiers measured, including during peak weeknight usage between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., according to the FCC's 2023 Measuring Broadband America Fixed Broadband Report . By contrast, data shows cell phone internet providers (aka. "fixed wireless access") failed to consistently maintain speeds above 25 Mbps, the FCC's minimum definition for broadband, during peak hours of 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.** More information about Spectrum Internet is available at www.spectrum.com/internet.

*Spectrum Super Bowl Ad Markets

Austin, TX Dayton, OH New York, NY Bakersfield, CA Greensboro, NC Raleigh, NC Binghamton, NY Harlingen, TX Reno, NV Charlotte, NC Kansas City, MO-KS Rochester, NY Cincinnati, OH Los Angeles, CA San Antonio, TX Cleveland, OH Louisville, KY St. Louis, MO Columbia, SC Milwaukee, WI Tampa, FL Columbus, OH Orlando, FL Wilmington, NC Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX Portland-Auburn, ME





**Based on Spectrum's analysis of Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data during Q4 2023 in Spectrum's footprint. Reliable speeds based on Consistency Score™ comparisons. Faster speeds based on the median speeds delivered. Peak hours defined as 7-11 p.m. Monday-Friday. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise® provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

