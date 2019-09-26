Spectrum Therapeutics Announces Donation to Support Research and Education Initiatives Led by the Canadian Sleep and Circadian Network

SMITHS FALLS, ON and MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Spectrum Therapeutics ("Spectrum"), the medical division of Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) is pleased to announce a donation to the Fondation de l'Hôpital du Sacré-Coeur de Montreal (Montreal Sacre Coeur Hospital Foundation) to support the Canadian Sleep and Circadian Network's ("CSCN") associated national campaign: Sleep On It which aims to raise awareness about the importance of good quality sleep on health.

Spectrum's donation to the campaign has been made, based on CSCN's request to support their initiative to organize the sleep scientific community around the question of cannabis use for sleep disorders. Although an increasing volume of anecdotal data indicates the growing usage of cannabis from individuals coping with sleep disorders, clinical scientific evidence on its effectiveness is still limited. Hence, via this donation, CSCN will be able to provide to the public, health management decision makers as well as the sleep scientific community, a review of currently available data and identify the research gaps that need to be filled. This review is expected to be completed during the second half of the 2020 calendar year.

By partnering with the leader in the cannabis industry, CSCN's objective is to combine the expertise of clinicians, physicians and researchers across the country to facilitate and scientifically support the development of a white paper based on a comprehensive review of all existing literature and facts about the use of cannabis in sleep disorder management. The report is also expected to be published during the second half of the 2020 calendar year and will introduce an updated clinical research program looking at all areas that impact quality of sleep, including pain, aging, and sleep disorders such as insomnia. Ultimately, the white paper will provide insights and guidance on future research directions and further requirements for evidence on the potential application of medical cannabis in treating sleep disorders.

"Good quality sleep is far more important to our long-term health than most people realize," commented Dr. Mark Ware, Chief Medical Officer, Canopy Growth. "We're just now beginning to explore the role cannabis can play in addressing sleep-related disorders. Patient feedback is very promising so far, and partnerships such as these will advance our understanding of the intriguing phenomenon of sleep that is so essential to our overall well-being."

"The legalization of cannabis in Canada has brought about a natural interest in the potential for cannabis in the treatment of sleeping disorders. We need to catalyze the development of collective efforts to further develop scientific knowledge platforms to inform policy, therapeutic practice, and prevention efforts about sleep and cannabis and to scientifically inform decision makers as well as general public about the research needs to produce evidence based data on sleep and cannabis," commented Dr Julie Carrier, Scientific director of the Canadian Sleep & Circadian Network and sleep researcher at the CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montreal.

One in three Canadians don't get the recommended seven hours of sleep each night. The CSCN's mission is to mobilize the healthcare community to adopt an integrated approach towards improving outcomes and treatment of patients with sleep disorders.

The Canadian Sleep and Circadian Network (CSCN) is national in scope and is committed to scientific excellence in the generation of new knowledge and its translation. We look to better understand sleep disruption and its impact so we can foster healthier sleep and healthier Canadians.

Spectrum Therapeutics, the medical division of Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED,NYSE: CGC), is dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners, furthering the public's understanding of medical cannabis and its various applications, and cutting edge, commercializable research and IP development. Founded in Canada, Spectrum Therapeutics operates in Australia, South America, Africa and across Europe. Its products are available in a wide range of potencies and formats designed to simplify the dialogue around strength and dosage by applying a colour-coded spectrum to categorize medical cannabis according to THC and CBD levels.

Spectrum Therapeutics' offerings include whole flower cannabis, oils and new innovations such as Softgels in addition to single cannabinoid medicine Dronabinol under the brand Bionorica Ethics. Through product simplification, robust clinical research and ongoing education of healthcare professionals, Spectrum Therapeutics is committed to addressing the unmet medical needs of patients around the globe.

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NYSE:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp and cannabis device company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms, as well as medical devices through the Company's subsidiary, Storz & Bickel GMbH & Co. KG. From product and process innovation to market execution, Canopy Growth is driven by a passion for leadership and a commitment to building a world-class cannabis company one product, site and country at a time. The Company has operations in over a dozen countries across five continents. The Company's medical division, Spectrum Therapeutics is proudly dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners, conducting robust clinical research, and furthering the public's understanding of cannabis, and has devoted millions of dollars toward cutting edge, commercializable research and IP development. Spectrum Therapeutics sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification Spectrum system as well as single cannabinoid Dronabinol under the brand Bionorica Ethics. The Company operates retail stores across Canada under its award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners. Tweed is a globally recognized cannabis brand which has built a large and loyal following by focusing on quality products and meaningful customer relationships. From our historic public listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange to our continued international expansion, pride in advancing shareholder value through leadership is engrained in all we do at Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth has established partnerships with leading sector names including cannabis icons Snoop Dogg and Seth Rogen, breeding legends DNA Genetics and Green House Seeds, and Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands, to name but a few. Canopy Growth operates eleven licensed cannabis production sites with over 4.7 million square feet of production capacity, including over one million square feet of GMP certified production space. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com

