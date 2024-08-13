SPECTUM DYNAMICS MEDICAL AND DEEPDENSE MEDICAL ENTER INTO A PARTNERSHIP TO REVOLUTIONIZE AI IN CARDIAC AND SPINE DISEASE IMAGING AND TREATMENT

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Dynamics Medical, a leading innovator in digital SPECT-CT imaging solutions, announced that its partnering with DEEPDENSE Medical, developing innovative AI-based clinical applications to revolutionize Cardiac and Spine disease analysis.

This collaboration aims to enhance the visualization and analysis of cardiac and spine diseases using advanced AI technology. By integrating DEEPDENSE's AI algorithms with Spectrum Dynamics' imaging systems, the partnership seeks to improve diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and elevate patient care standards.

Spectrum Dynamic's customers will benefit from DEEPDENSE's best-in-class unique AI applications with visualization and editing tools. These AI applications can be added to the portfolio of solutions that Spectrum Dynamics offers to reduce healthcare costs and improve patient care. In addition, DEEPDENSE Medical's labeling toolkit offers unique 3D labeling tools that boosts R&D of AI applications.

"The integration state of the art digital SPECT technology with advanced AI features will open the path to new capabilities in both imaging and treatment", says Gilad Yoeli, CEO of Spectrum Dynamics Medical.

He added "This partnership with DEEPDENSE will enable Spectrum Dynamics to enhance our VERITON-CT® SPECT/CT and D-SPECT® platforms with customized AI capabilities to enable automatic quantitative analysis, improve image quality and reduce scan times. This agreement demonstrates our resolve to continue to be in the forefront of molecular imaging technology".

"Our collaboration has allowed us to uncover new opportunities for translating AI technology into enhanced patient care," says Yechiel Lamash, founder of DEEPDENSE Medical.

About Spectrum Dynamics Medical

Spectrum Dynamics is spearheading the transformation of SPECT imaging systems from analog to digital detection technology, enabling hospitals and clinicians to provide healthcare services with improved image quality, efficiency and access to advanced clinical applications. Spectrum Dynamics launched the world first digital cardiac SPECT system, the D-SPECT CARDIO – in 2007. Since then, the D-SPECT has become the system of choice for functional cardiac imaging with hundreds of systems sold worldwide. In 2018, Spectrum Dynamics launched its multipurpose SPECT-CT systems – VERITON-CT®, the first ring-shaped gantry 360º CZT digital SPECT/CT scanner.

www.spectrum-dynamics.com

About DEEPDENSE Medical

DEEPDENSE Medical specializes in developing and commercializing innovative AI applications that integrate seamlessly with existing products through advanced visualization and editing tools. By partnering with medical imaging manufacturers, DEEPDENSE enhances their offerings with customized AI capabilities, enabling automatic quantitative analysis, improved image quality, and reduced scan times.

In addition, DEEPDENSE Medical's development toolkit offers unique tools that boosts the R&D of AI applications.

https://deepdense.com/

